During its participation in GITEX Global 2023, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) launched the “Legal Advisor Using Artificial Intelligence Technologies” service. The service includes a legal chatbot in Arabic that acts as a comprehensive legal resource capable of providing comprehensive answers to users’ legal inquiries, relying on a huge database of laws and legislation in order to provide accurate answers.

The launch events at the Ajman government pavilion at the GITEX Global were attended by Fatima Al-Awadi, Director of Technology Projects and Smart Services Department at the Ajman Chamber, Aisha Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ajman Chamber’s work team participating in the activities of GITEX 2023, and the Ajman Chamber work team.

Fatima Al-Awadi, Director of Technology Projects and Smart Services Department at the Ajman Chamber, confirmed that the launch of the legal advisor service coincides with the Ajman Chamber’s efforts to provide proactive services that exceed members’ expectations and enhance their contribution to economic development, noting that all of the Ajman Chamber’s participating services this year are based on the uses of artificial intelligence as the main development engine for services and projects, in various sectors and one of the most important trends in anticipating the future and achieving proactiveness and leadership.

Al-Awadi stated that the sustainability of participation in the global technology exhibition enhances the Ajman Chamber’s communication with modern technologies makers, exchanging experiences in this regard, exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment with participating parties, and providing a base of potential partners from technology and artificial intelligence companies for members of the Ajman Chamber of companies and factories with the aim of developing business and increasing productivity.

For her part, Aisha Al Nuaimi, head of the Ajman Chamber’s work team participating in the activities of GITEX Global 2023 - and head of the Legal Services Department in the Ajman Chamber, explained that the “Legal Advisor” service comes within the Ajman Chamber’s continuous endeavor to modernize its legal awareness channels with the aim of developing the work of its members who are owners of establishments and providing a sustainable work environment. The service also provides a sustainable platform for reviewing laws and legislation, noting that the service is available through the website www.ajmanchamber.ae

Al Nuaimi stated that the service relies on a “smart robot” capable of understanding and processing Arabic language inquiries to ensure interaction and ease of use, and to provide accurate legal information, in addition to enabling the chatbot to access an extensive database of federal and local laws, citing relevant articles of law. This service also includes machine learning techniques to constantly improve its knowledge base and adapt to changing legal circumstances to ensure that it remains up-to-date and accurate.