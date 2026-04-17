ABU DHABI, Operated under the chairwomanship of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Design Commission Abu Dhabi (DCAD) has announced the first group of confirmed partners participating in its growing national civic initiative, “One Nation. One People. Together, We Protect What We Love.”

Launched earlier this year, the initiative invites organisations, communities, and individuals across the UAE to participate in a collective civic campaign centred on a shared expression of solidarity between citizens and residents.

Institutions across government, business, education, and the wider community are participating in the initiative, creating opportunities for engagement that reflect the UAE’s shared values of unity, responsibility, and cooperation.

Confirmed partners now include 2PointZero Group, Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADNOC, Aldar, Apparel Group, Binance, Department of Community Development (DCD), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Emirates Foundation, Yas Marina Circuit, Gushcloud International, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD), Manara Center for Coexistence and Dialogue, Miral, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Mubadala Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Mubadala Investment Company, National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), New York University Abu Dhabi, Ruya Bank, Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Zayed University. Through these partnerships, the initiative continues to expand its reach across institutions and community networks nationwide.

The creative initiatives are also underway, featuring the “Faces of Our Nation” portrait series and the short-form video series “United by belonging.” Both projects celebrate the individuals and shared values that unite communities throughout the UAE. The initiative also continues to engage young people through schools and educational institutions, supported by a digital participation toolkit and by landmark displays that reinforce the initiative’s message of unity.

Chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Board of DCAD comprises the Executive Vice Chairwoman, Nadine Maalouf; the Undersecretary and Treasurer, Rana Kuzayli El Khoury; and advisory board members Asma Al Fahim, Rym Al Falasy, Rima Al Mokarrab, Meera Al Suwaidi, and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani. Their collective leadership reflects a shared commitment to advancing design, supporting cultural initiatives, and creating opportunities that contribute to the UAE’s continued economic diversification.

The growing participation of organisations across government, business, education, and the wider community reflects a shared commitment to the values of unity, responsibility, and cooperation that continue to shape the UAE. Through these partnerships, the initiative continues to expand its reach nationwide as campaign engagement grows.

About the Design Commission Abu Dhabi (DCAD)

Under the chairwomanship of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, DCAD’s strategy accelerates Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leader in next-generation sustainable luxury, cultural production, and design-led innovation—while building the foundations of a future-ready creative economy in an AI-amplified world. logy

Central to this vision is establishing Abu Dhabi as a producer and owner of globally relevant design intellectual property (IP), pioneering UAE-origin materials and textile innovations, and cultivating a world-class talent pipeline through international residencies, advanced training, and sector-aligned capacity building.

These efforts are further strengthened through high-impact cultural showcases and strategic

global collaborations that elevate Abu Dhabi’s creative influence on the world stage. Collectively, this integrated approach reinforces national creative industries, accelerates economic diversification, and generates new job opportunities across design, craftsmanship, and material innovation—positioning the Emirate at the forefront of global creative leadership.

Media Contact: Cosmopole Consultancy Email: dcad@cosmopole.com

Website: www.dcad.ae