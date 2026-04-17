H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We remain committed to strengthening efforts to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of all economic sectors in Dubai, including the textile trade.”

Honorary Chairman of the Dubai Textile Merchants Group: “Through aligned efforts and effective collaboration between key stakeholders, Dubai is further strengthening its position among the world’s most dynamic and competitive cities.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has discussed ways to strengthen the textile sector’s readiness to adapt to global developments and enhance its capacity for sustainable growth during a meeting with the Textile Merchants Group (Texmas). The meeting underlined the importance of reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for textile trade.

Hosted at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Jagdish Amarnani, Honorary Chairman of the Textile Merchants Group; and members of the group’s board of directors. Participants reviewed the current landscape and future outlook for the sector, together with the most pressing priorities for supporting business continuity and advancing textile trade amid ongoing global developments.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated: “We remain committed to strengthening efforts to enhance the competitiveness and resilience of all economic sectors in Dubai, including the textile sector. Our focus is on developing the emirate’s integrated business ecosystem to enable local companies to respond efficiently to global developments and strengthen their contribution to sustainable economic growth.”

Jagdish Amarnani, Honorary Chairman of the Dubai Textile Merchants Group, said: “Dubai is continuing to reinforce its position as a leading global destination for economic progress and social harmony. We have full confidence in the wise leadership’s vision, which has consistently strengthened the readiness and resilience of the national economy in the face of global challenges, enabling it to emerge stronger each time. Through aligned efforts and effective collaboration between key stakeholders, Dubai is further strengthening its position among the world’s most dynamic and competitive cities.”

The meeting forms part of a series of engagements organised by Dubai Chambers with the private sector and relevant entities to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments.

Dubai Chambers is stepping up joint efforts to overcome challenges, gain deeper insight into the evolving needs of all sectors, and review the most effective ways to support companies, enhance their competitiveness, and enable them to operate efficiently and effectively.

Protecting the interests of the business community remains a core priority for Dubai Chambers as part of its commitment to strengthening private sector participation and enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy. This includes reinforcing the role of the business community in shaping regulatory frameworks and enhancing the operating environment across diverse economic sectors.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.co