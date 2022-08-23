Government of Dubai Media Office: Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of Dubai Council, met with Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic during an official visit to Prague as head of a UAE delegation participating in the International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference 2022. Her Highness was accompanied by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation.

During the meeting with the President of the Czech Republic, Her Highness underscored the strength of the bilateral relationship between both countries as well as the pioneering work in the creative sector and explored ways in which both countries could collaborate. The discussion highlighted the many areas of the joint cooperation and emphasized the opportunity to exchange cultural, design and artistic expertise.

During the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed also affirmed that the UAE is a multicultural, cosmopolitan nation that is keen to constantly deepen its relations with all countries of the world. The UAE seeks to fulfil this by building strong partnerships and supporting the exchange of experiences in all fields toward serving a long-term vision of prosperity and progress between the two countries, especially in culture and the creative sector.

Her Highness added: “My visit to the Czech Republic and my meeting with His Excellency Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic, comes within the framework of our wise leadership’s efforts to build an open dialogue and constructive communication with all countries; thus, enhancing the position of Dubai and the UAE as a preferred destination characterised by tolerance and diversity, and strengthening our position as a global hub for arts and culture. During my meetings with Czech officials, I was briefed on the exemplary achievements of the Czech cultural and arts stakeholders. This is consolidated through the exchange of experiences and visions to promote culture and the arts, especially in light of the ICOM General Conference 2022 being held in Prague, constituting an ideal platform to introduce our Emirati culture to the world.”

As part of her visit to Prague as head of the UAE delegation, Her Highness took part in several meetings with officials from the Czech Republic as well as members and leaders from ICOM.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that this meeting comes within the framework of strengthening international cooperation in related fields, saying: “The UAE constantly looks for opportunities to develop partnerships with the international community. Having delivered an inclusive World Exposition in Dubai a few months ago, we look forward to continuing our trajectory of collaboration with partners from all around the world to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The engagements held by the UAE delegation led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, which included a meeting with the President of the Czech Republic, further highlight this spirit of collaboration and partnership especially as we prepare to host ICOM in Dubai in 2025.

The first official day also included meetings with the Ministry of Culture, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Mayer of Prague as well as local government officials.

His Excellency Jiri Slavic, the ambassador to the UAE from the Czech Republic, added: “We are so proud to have Her Highness Sheikha Latifa, lead the UAE delegation to the 26th International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic. Her visit represents another key milestone to the strong relations between both countries, and we look forward to many more opportunities of collaboration.” ICOM is a leading global organisation of museum professionals and institutions that is committed to promoting and protecting cultural heritage, discussing issues related to the future of the field, and advancing ethical practices in museums. Held under the theme 'The Power of Museums', ICOM 2022 is being organised in Prague from August 20 to 28. The ICOM General Conference is held once every three years, with the upcoming 27th edition of the conference scheduled to be held in Dubai, making it the first city in the Middle East North Africa South Asia (MENASA) region to host the prestigious global conference.

The UAE delegation participating from Dubai Culture includes Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, Muna Faisal AlGurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector; Mariam Al Afridi, Executive Director of the Chairperson's Office; and Maryam Mudhaffar Ahli, Project Manager in the Museums Department. The delegation also consists of representatives from the UAE’s chapter of ICOM (ICOM-UAE), including Rashad Bukhash, and several ICOM-UAE members from the country's museum sector.