Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its 3D Printing Services Department. This ISO certification represents the highest global standards for quality management systems in the design and manufacture of medical devices. It reflects the KFSHRC’s strength in delivering innovative, custom-made solutions in complex clinical settings with rigorous quality control and assurance.

KFSHRC’s 3D Printing Services Department has become a cornerstone of the hospital’s precision healthcare ecosystem. The department uses advanced additive manufacturing to produce patient-specific anatomical models, surgical guides, prosthetics and implants to improve surgical planning, reduce intraoperative risks, and augment clinical outcomes.

In 2023, the department produced over 1,100 physical models and more than 5,000 digital simulations, which shortened average surgery time by 30% and reduced complications by 85%, significantly improving patient satisfaction.

KFSHRC’s achievements in this field have also garnered international recognition. The hospital was ranked among the top 20 Saudi government entities in the Emerging Technology Adoption Readiness Index for 2025. The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF) awarded its 3D Printing Project the 2024 Global Excellence Award in Technology Project Management.

“Our mission is to conduct cutting-edge, multidisciplinary research and integrate the innovative technologies into medical practice. Our expertise in 3D printing, artificial intelligence and robotics is combined to advance healthcare delivery. We are expanding our technology platforms and working towards our Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to spin off a 3D printing medical technology company that would provide a broad healthtech and socioeconomic impact.”

Notably, for the third consecutive year, KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres. According to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings, it has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East. Additionally, it was included in Newsweek magazine’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025.