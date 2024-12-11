Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is hosting the first Minimally Invasive Organ Transplant Consensus Conference (MIOT.CC) from December 12 to 14 at the InterContinental Riyadh Hotel. The event aims to provide evidence-based recommendations to enhance international collaboration and contribute to global discussions on advancing transplant medicine, with the participation of leading international experts.

The conference seeks to establish unified, evidence-based global recommendations for minimally invasive organ transplantation, bridging the gap between available medical evidence and its practical applications. It follows the Danish Consensus Model, where recommendations are developed through working groups and open discussions with experts and the audience, culminating in final reviews by an independent committee, with the aim of delivering unified recommendations to improve organ transplant quality worldwide.

Led by Professor Dieter Broering, Executive Director of the Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence at KFSHRC, in collaboration with Professor Enrico Benedetti from the University of Illinois at Chicago, the conference will feature live demonstrations of robotic liver and kidney transplant surgeries, providing participants with advanced practical insights into minimally invasive transplant techniques.

Specialized discussion sessions will also be held during the conference, aiming to exchange expertise and perspectives on best practices and future trends in the field. Additionally, the conference will offer opportunities to publish collaborative research on the PubMed platform, recognized as one of the largest global databases for medical and biomedical research, thereby enhancing scientific recognition of participants' contributions within the medical community.

The Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence at KFSHRC is among the world’s leading institutions, having performed over 6,600 transplant procedures since 2011, including 833 in the past year alone. These include 460 kidney transplants, 313 liver transplants, 40 lung transplants, and 17 pancreas transplants. This year, KFSHRC achieved a historic milestone by successfully performing the world's first fully robotic heart transplant.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.