Abu Dhabi – In its ongoing efforts to manage traffic and enhance road safety in the Abu Dhabi Emirate, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced an update to the restricted movement hours for heavy vehicles on Abu Dhabi city roads, including freight vehicles, trucks, tankers, and heavy equipment.

To ensure the smooth traffic flow and enhance road safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which has witnessed a significant increase in the number of vehicles, it has been decided to ban the movement of heavy vehicles on the roads of Abu Dhabi city from Monday to Thursday between 6:30 AM and 9:00 AM in the morning; similarly, between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM in the evening. On Fridays, heavy vehicles are prohibited during the same morning period as on weekdays, as well as during the evening period from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This decision will take effect on 27 January 2025.

This update aims to reduce the impact of the interaction between heavy and light vehicles on the roads during peak hours, as it leads to variations in vehicle speeds and causes traffic accidents, thereby increasing traffic congestion. Additionally, this adjustment helps preserve roads and bridges from damage caused by excessive loads. It is worth mentioning that Abu Dhabi Mobility is coordinating directly with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to ensure that heavy vehicle owners adhere to the specified timings.

