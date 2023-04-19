Abu Dhabi – For the purpose of keeping the public up-to-date on its services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings of all its services during Eid Al-Fitr holiday, starting from Thursday, Ramadan 29th,1444 Hijri, that corresponds to April 20th, 2023, until Shawwal 3rd, 1444 Hijri.

Customers Happiness Centres

Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday, as of Thursday, April 20th, 2023 and till the end of the holiday. Furthermore, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through “TAMM" platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge as of Thursday, April 20th, 2023, and till the end of the holiday. In addition, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the Eid holiday.

The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. The ITC also urges drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 PM till 8:00 AM.

Darb Toll Gate System

The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the Eid holiday starting from Thursday, April 20th, 2023. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday during peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM) for the purpose of ensuring a smooth traffic flow during timings with the most traffic congestion.

Public Bus Services

During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, public bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday. Additionally, the ITC has coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services in a manner that is proportionate to the anticipated increase in the demand for the services.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the "Abu Dhabi Link" bus services will operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM during Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

To view the service timings of buses and public transport services, please visit the ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app and Google Maps.

On the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, the ITC extends its warmest wishes and regards to our wise leaders, people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations. May Allah bless us with many returns in good health and prosperity.

