UAE, Dubai : Indian Businessman, Philanthropist and Executive Chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation, Siddharth Balachandran, has contributed AED 10 million to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

Organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign reflects the UAE’s commitment to aiding and empowering underprivileged communities and vulnerable individuals, which helps create a better future while driving stability and development.

Sustainable good

Siddharth Balachandran, said: " I would like to thank Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives for offering me this opportunity to contribute to, and associate with, this noble humanitarian campaign while honoring and celebrating the generosity of our mothers. Extending aid to the underprivileged communities, around the world, is the best way to express our deep appreciation of our mothers.”

"Also, being a citizen of India residing in the United Arab Emirates, it is a chance for me to humbly manifest the benevolence of these two Great nations, and contribute to the holistic elevation of world society at large. The Mother's Endowment campaign is particularly important as millions around the world live difficult lives, where access to education and training isn't possible. This endowment fund will play a key role in empowering them to improve their reality through education,"

Development tool

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows contributors to make donations in their mothers’ names to honor them, with proceeds channeled to educational projects that will be implemented in partnership with humanitarian organizations.

The campaign aims to establish the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity across the community, as well as solidify the UAE’s humanitarian role. It also promotes the concept of endowments as a development tool that ensures sustainable charity and supports global efforts of sustainable development.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign welcomes donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

-Ends-