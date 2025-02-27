Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: In a regional industry first, seven leading global hotel companies have pledged their commitment to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism development vision as a destination of the future.

Individual meetings with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Excellency Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, were held with the global and regional leaders of hospitality, including:

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operations Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International

Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman, Radisson Hotel Group

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East and Africa, Hilton

Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific Midscale & Economy, Accor

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resort

Gaurav Bhushan, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Ennismore

Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC

During these meetings, each leader discussed their company’s expansion plans and growth strategy in the region and signed a pledge demonstrating their commitment to the development of the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality sector. In the pledge, they each committed to contributing to the thriving tourism economy of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as the Emirate’s growth as an exceptional place to visit, live and work – in line with the Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030, which aims to promote growth across three key components of sustainable development: Economy, Society, and Environment.

Commenting on the pledges, H.E. Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Tourism is the cornerstone of Ras Al Khaimah’s economy and a key driver of livability. Our goal is to elevate tourism’s contribution to one third of the emirate’s GDP and create over 20,000 jobs by 2030. The commitment made by our hospitality partners reaffirms our vision to driving sustainable growth and positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a global tourism destination where economic performance and quality of life go hand in hand.”

To guide this, the pledges detail four main areas for hospitality leaders to focus on:

Tourism Growth: Driving prosperity for a thriving dynamic future by tripling the size of Ras Al Khaimah’s Tourism Economy by 2030, thus positioning the Emirate as one of the top ten fastest-growing global destinations.

Sustainability Goals: Aligning with Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030 to achieve sustainability growth objectives through the Responsible RAK programme as well as other green initiatives. This includes contributing to RAK Vision 2030, which aims for 10% electricity savings and for 5% of electricity demand to be met by solar power by 2030, as well as complying with sustainability building standards for upcoming properties.

Global Brand Recognition: Contributing to the growing awareness of Ras Al Khaimah as a top tourism destination among target markets and audiences, via Competitive Indices and listings in top tier media publications.

Growing a Thriving Community: Contributing to the livability of the Emirate and the happiness of its people to promote the destination as a great place to visit, live and work.

Ras Al Khaimah is currently home to 56 hotels and resorts, with a total of over 8,000 rooms across all segments, from ultra-luxurious 5-star properties to mid-range and family friendly options. This collective action from the biggest hospitality brands in Ras Al Khaimah follows the Emirate’s exceptional 2024 performance – which saw a record-breaking 1.28 million overnight arrivals – and is aligned with the destination’s resolute commitment to welcoming 3.5 million annual visitors by 2030. A key contributor to this figure will be its expanding hospitality portfolio, with the number of rooms in the Emirate set to double over the next few years thanks to a robust pipeline of properties by world-class brands, which will deliver an additional 7,500+ keys.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people. The Emirate is known for its tranquil, coastal environment, attainable beachfront living and high quality of life. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

