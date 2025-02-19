H.E. Bin Touq highlights Council’s key role in driving the sector’s growth

Abu Dhabi: The first meeting of the Hospitality Advisory Council, chaired by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the UAE Tourism Council, took place recently. The Council, which has 16 members including representatives of various national and international hospitality groups, discussed new approaches to advancing the growth of the UAE's hospitality sector this year. The meeting also explored the means to improve the sector's attractiveness to both local and international visitors, enhance local and foreign tourism investments, and implement targeted training programs to create job opportunities and upskill youth in this vital sector.

H.E. Bin Touq highlighted the Council's key role in fostering hospitality sector growth in line with global best practices, thereby contributing to achieving the objectives outlined in the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031. Its efforts include the introduction of diverse array of tourism initiatives and projects that will reinforce the UAE's position as a leading global tourism destination.

During the meeting, H.E. said: "The UAE's hospitality sector is experiencing continued growth, as the total number of guests in our hotel establishments across the seven emirates reached around 24.9 million in the first ten months of 2024, indicating a 9.5 per cent growth. The total number of hotel nights amounted to 85 million during this period, reflecting an eight per cent growth compared to the same period in 2023. In addition, the total number of hotel establishments in the country reached 1,246 by the end of October 2024, with a two per cent growth.

The meeting discussed various innovative tourism initiatives that the UAE could introduce as a special guest country at the G20 Summit 2025 taking place in South Africa. These will be designed to boost tourism sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, and localise the cutting-edge technology across the diverse sectors and activities within the sector.

Additionally, the meeting explored marketing strategies to promote the "Major Tourism Pathways" project, which seeks to harmonise the travel experience throughout the seven emirates while also highlighting their cultural diversity, encouraging visitors to explore them.

Furthermore, the Council meeting explored the possibility of introducing a new tourism training program called ‘Summer Hospitality Camps,’ aimed at boosting Emiratisation in the sector by engaging more youth. Its goal is to cultivate local workforce competencies and skills in the sector, offer practical training, and raise awareness on tourism’s role in the country's national economic growth. This program will be available to students who are 16 years old and above.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com