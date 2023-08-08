Jeddah: Within the framework of his official, visit to Indonesia, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissain Brahim Taha and his accompanying delegation, met with Dr. Kao Kim Horn, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), at ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, August 7, 2023. The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two organizations and ways to enhance them.

Mr. Taha expressed the OIC aspiration to institutionalize cooperation with ASEAN through the implementation of projects of common interest to be agreed upon between the two organizations.

For his part, Dr. Kau Kim Horn, welcomed the Secretary-General and his accompanying delegation and stressed the role of ASEAN in consolidating peace and security in the Southeast Asian region, and expressed his readiness to discuss and identify areas of cooperation in the fields of development, humanitarian work, peace and security.