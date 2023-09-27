Abu Dhabi - His Excellency Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired GPSSA’s board of directors meeting today, Tuesday 26th September 2023. This would mark the 6th board of directors meeting to be organized in 2023.

His Excellency Al Mansoori welcomed the rest of their excellencies and council members present at the meeting this morning, while expressing sincere gratitude and appreciation towards the sustained support exerted by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Cabinet Member, Minister of State for Financial Affairs and former board of directors.

The council members proceeded to discuss the agenda, approving the minutes of the previous meeting and the management follow-up agenda regarding suggestions and recommendations emerging from previous meetings.

The committee approved and concluded decisions related to the Supreme Committee for Human Resources and Rewards, the Investment Committee and the Internal Audit and Risks Committee, as well as approving the financial statements for the first and second quarters of 2023.

During the meeting the board members reviewed the investment performance reports until 2023, GPSSA’s corporate performance executive summary for the first half of 2023, Other topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions concerning each, were also highlighted.

According to latest statistics, there are 111,735 insured members as of August 2023 registered with the GPSSA compared to 89,329 for the same month last year, whereas the number of employers/entities have increased to 11,865 compared to 7,612 in August 2022.

There are 19,685 pensioners registered as of August 2023 compared to 18,752 last year, whereas the number of beneficiaries reached 8,458 compared to 8,499 for the same month last year.

The value of insurance expenses as of August 2023 amounted to Dh415,268,101 compared to Dh455,467,005 for the same month last year.

