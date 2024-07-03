Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) welcomed Dr. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean of Global Engagement at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in a meeting that underscores the commitment to fostering international collaboration with academic and research institutions around the world to advance technological innovation. IIT Madras is one of India’s premier engineering institutions, renowned for its cutting-edge research, academic excellence, and global engagement. Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future and Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, were present.

The meeting discussed strategic partnership and collaboration between DEWA and the IIT Madras Research Foundation (IITMRF), especially in research and development, innovation, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and joint research projects to develop innovative solutions that address challenges in the energy and water sectors

Al Tayer emphasised the importance of academic and industrial partnerships in driving sustainable development and technological advancements. He underlined DEWA’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision to be a global hub for innovation and sustainability through collaboration with prestigious institutions like IIT Madras to leverage cutting-edge research and expertise to enhance DEWA’s operations and services.

Dr. Rengaswamy expressed keen interest to enhance a collaboration framework with DEWA. He praised DEWA’s achievements and innovative initiatives in the fields of renewable energy, smart grids, and water management.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial