1,860 charging points under the EV Green Charger initiative

23,600 customers registered in DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that the EV Green Charger network has grown to more than 1,860 charging points across Dubai, including stations licensed by DEWA in collaboration with government and private sector entities. By mid-January 2026, the EV Green Charger initiative had enrolled 23,600 registered users, with DEWA providing more than 55,200 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity since its 2014 launch enough to power more than 276 million kilometres of electric-vehicle travel.

“We are working to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the emirate’s position as a global leader in the transition to a green economy and sustainable mobility, and make it one of the world’s most future-ready cities. We continue our efforts to strengthen green mobility infrastructure in support of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, which encourage the use of eco-friendly transport in line with the emirate’s goals related to sustainability, air quality and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The expansion of charging points under our EV Green Charger initiative supports the growing number of electric vehicles and provides users with a seamless and fast charging experience, further enhancing Dubai’s position as a global destination to live, work and visit,” said Al Tayer.

DEWA provides four types of chargers: ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box. Customers can easily locate charging stations through DEWA’s website, DEWA’s smart app and 14 other digital platforms.

DEWA allows customers to create a ‘Green Charger’ account through its website, smart app or the interactive voice response service at its Customer Care Centre, enabling them to use charging stations within an hour of vehicle registration. The service is also available to all users through DEWA’s convenient ‘Guest Mode’ feature.

