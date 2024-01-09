Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Jun Imanishi, Consul General of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The introductory meeting took place as the Consul General of Japan assumed his new position in Dubai. Al Tayer wished the Consul General success in his next diplomatic mission.

Al Tayer discussed ways to enhance cooperation, coordination frameworks, and build fruitful partnerships between DEWA and Japanese organisations in areas related to the water, renewable, and clean energy sectors. Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s keenness to enhance cooperation and joint work with all diplomatic and consular missions in the UAE.

The Japanese Consul commended the facilities provided by DEWA to Japanese companies in Dubai, praising the joint and fruitful cooperation with them.

