Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), led by His Excellency Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Authority, at the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director General of the Authority; and several senior officials from the endowment sector.

During the meeting, His Highness received updates on Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s strategy, which aims to maximise the economic and social impact of endowments by driving investment in endowment assets and directing them towards the development of sustainable initiatives and projects that generate positive impact. This approach further strengthens Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s role in reinforcing the values of generosity and giving, which are deeply embedded in UAE society, while ensuring this legacy is passed on to future generations.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, places great importance on supporting the endowment sector, which plays a vital role in advancing comprehensive and sustainable socio-economic development. His Highness reaffirmed that these efforts are achieved through establishing essential projects, launching community initiatives and implementing strategic plans that contribute to enhancing quality of life.

During the meeting, His Excellency Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed outlined Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s strategic efforts to ensure innovative investment strategies that balance financial returns and societal impact align with the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, under the theme Hand in Hand, alongside national priorities and sustainable development goals.

His Excellency also noted how endowments, which have historically been one of the most important tools for social and economic development in the UAE, are now a main pillar for supporting charitable initiatives through the development of new models for sustainable investment in line with global best practices.

Furthermore, His Excellency Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim highlighted the Authority’s dedication to attracting more investments in the endowment sector to ensure sustainable returns that finance community projects, create job opportunities and support entrepreneurship in Al Ain.

His Excellency also reaffirmed the importance of integrating endowments into urban development plans, enabling the innovative use of endowment lands to enhance economic development and preserve the cultural identity of Al Ain as one of the leading cities in the community endowment model.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.