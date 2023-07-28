Hawkamah elects five new board members to strengthen its commitment to promoting effective corporate governance in the region.

Hawkamah, the Institute for Governance, today announced the appointments of its esteemed new board members for the term 2023-2026. This strategic move signifies Hawkamah's unwavering commitment to enhancing effective regional corporate governance practices.

The newly elected board members bring a wealth of expertise and experience from diverse sectors, ensuring a well-rounded and dynamic team that will drive Hawkamah's mission forward. Dr Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Her Excellency Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi, Alya Al Zarouni, Philip Armstrong, and Mohammed Saleh Al-Shaikh have been appointed as board members.

Dr Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh is a natural leader with excellent oratory skills and organisational capabilities, possessing a wealth of strategic planning and governance knowledge. Her Excellency Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi, CEO of Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) is a seasoned financial sector regulator who has led the SCA’s efforts to increase breadth and liquidity of the UAE’s financial markets apart from pioneering contributions to the UAE’s efforts in combating financial crime, ESG practices and gender diversity. Alya Al Zarouni is renowned for her exceptional leadership and serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Dubai International Financial Centre Authority. Philip Armstrong is an internationally acknowledged expert on corporate governance, with extensive experience in complex boardroom situations in the public and private sectors. Mohammed Saleh Al-Shaikh brings extensive experience in strategic leadership, multi-business management, and capacity building.

As a leading corporate governance institute, Hawkamah promotes transparency, accountability, and integrity in business practices. The appointment of these distinguished board members reinforces the organisation's commitment to excellence and ensures it remains at the forefront of corporate governance advancements.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new board members who will enhance the breadth of knowledge and diversity of thought within our organisation," said Dr Ashraf Gamal El Din, Chief Executive Officer of Hawkamah Institute for Governance. "We look forward to benefiting from their invaluable contributions as we strive to drive good governance throughout the region and cultivate profitable businesses, thriving leaders, and a more prosperous economy."

Recognising the valuable contributions of the outgoing board members, Dr Ahmad Bin Hassan Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Hawkamah Institute for Governance, expressed gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Hussain Al Banawi, who has served on the board for four terms. His substantial contribution to raising awareness of corporate governance is greatly appreciated, and the organisation wishes him the best for the future.

The newly elected board will collaborate closely with Hawkamah's management team to develop innovative initiatives, programmes, and research projects that address the evolving challenges faced by organisations in the region. Their combined wealth of knowledge will enhance Hawkamah's thought leadership, provide valuable guidance to member organisations, and support the overall advancement of corporate governance in the region.

About Hawkamah

Hawkamah is a world-class corporate governance institute working to improve corporate governance practices of governments and companies across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Founded in 2006 by OECD, the IFC, the World Bank, Union of Arab Banks and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, Hawkamah is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote corporate governance best practices, transparency, and accountability in the region. Hawkamah provides advocacy, training, research, and consulting services to companies, governments, and institutions across the MENA region.

For press queries, please contact Leanne Gouck – leanne@saharapr.com