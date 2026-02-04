Coinciding with the launch of the 'UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever' week across all Emirates, in implementation of the wise leadership’s directives and in celebration of the deep historical ties and firmly rooted brotherly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly State of Kuwait, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation affirms that UAE–Kuwaiti relations represent a well-established model of fraternity and strategic integration among Arab countries. These relations are grounded in shared destiny and mutual interests, which over decades have strengthened political, economic and social links between the two nations, and propelled joint cooperation toward broader horizons that support stability and development in the region.

The week’s activities coincide with indicators reflecting the strength of the Kuwaiti presence in the UAE. Statistics issued by the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation show that the corporation serves 316 customers of Kuwaiti nationality: 238 customers with the Planning and Development Department – Trakhees, and 78 customers with the Dubai Maritime Authority. Reports also show the registration of 19 marine vessels under the names of Kuwaiti owners with the Authority, with confirmation that all registered companies have Dubai as their exclusive headquarters.

These figures reflect the scale and solidity of Kuwait’s presence in the UAE, and highlight the vital role of relevant institutions in regulating and monitoring commercial, maritime and economic activities, thereby supporting sustainable cooperation between the UAE and the sisterly State of Kuwait and reinforcing an advanced model of brotherly, complementary relations between the two peoples.

In this context, H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said: “At the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, we believe that UAE–Kuwaiti cooperation constitutes a fundamental pillar for developing an advanced logistics ecosystem and opens wide horizons for innovation and growth, enhancing port competitiveness and supporting regional and international trade”.

For his part, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, affirmed that bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait represent an advanced model for building sustainable partnerships, stating: “Bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait embody a steadfast model of strategic integration based on mutual trust and a shared vision, and constitute a strong foundation for strengthening sustainable economic partnerships and advancing development in the region”.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation takes pride in its active role in supporting and strengthening the course of UAE–Kuwaiti cooperation in a way that serves mutual interests and reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the two sides, particularly in the logistics, maritime and commercial sectors, which are a key driver of regional growth.