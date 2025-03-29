Shoppers have a few days left to score extraordinary savings on leading brands like 6thstreet.com, Emax, Galeries Lafayette, Namshi, Noon.com, OC Home and more before the sale ends on 30 March

Last chance to explore this year’s brand-new immersive shopping experience featuring a virtual mall with extra savings, chance to win AED 100,000, and bonus cash prizes worth up to AED 50,000

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Great Online Sale has entered its final few days, bringing the last chance for savvy shoppers to score extraordinary savings of up to 95 per cent off across more than 80 leading brands. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), there’s no better time to grab incredible Eid gifts for loved ones and enjoy a guilt-free shopping spree across a wide range of categories before the sale ends on 30 March.

There’s still time for shoppers to explore this year’s brand-new immersive shopping experience, featuring an immersive virtual mall on the Great Online Sale Website where they can digitally explore more than 80 global brands from the comfort of their homes. Registered users can unlock exclusive discounts and enter a grand raffle of AED 100,000. To add to the excitement, those who browse through five or more virtual store categories can unlock bonus cash prizes worth up to AED 50,000.

With the sale ending this weekend, it’s the last chance to grab amazing deals from iconic brands like Amazon, Centre Point, Namshi, Noon.com, All Saints, 6thstreet.com, Emax, Galeries Lafayette, OC Home, IKEA, Rivoli Shop, Rituals, Ted Baker, V Perfumes, and more. From trendy apparel and high-end electronics to premium fragrances and stylish furniture, there’s something for everyone.

Shoppers are invited to make the most of these unbeatable deals and score incredible savings before the sale ends this weekend.

The Great Online Sale is supported by Key Partner Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

