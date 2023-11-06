Abu Dhabi – The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is participating in the 22nd meeting of the heads of civil retirement and social security authorities with a delegation headed by His Excellency Faras Al Ramahi, GPSSA’s Director General, alongside a number of GPSSA’s leaders.

The meeting, which takes place 6 – 7 November 2023 in Muscat, Oman, will review findings for the technical committee for civil retirement authorities in the GCC region during the three quarters of 2023, in addition to developing collection mechanisms which are expected to serve the process of when to pay contribution funds. The statistical indicators of the protection extension system and the results of the comparative study of pension systems in the GCC countries based on these indicators, and the results of the unified media campaign for 2023 will also be highlighted.

The results of the training and qualification initiative for 2023, as well as the training plan for 2024 will be reviewed during the meeting. A study will be revised regarding the reality and challenges surrounding pension systems in GCC countries in light of a working paper prepared by the international communication work team, in addition to reviewing latest developments regarding establishing a unified electronic platform for pensions, with efforts exerted to electronically link civil retirement systems in the GCC region for the purpose of developing working mechanisms for the unified system for extending insurance protection.

The meeting will review aspects of coordination with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) towards participating in international events and conferences, unify international visions and positions, and discuss latest developments regarding the launch of the Scientific Research Award and the most important recommendations adopted in this framework in order to announce the award in collaboration with GCC countries.

Leading figures in the field of social insurance in GCC countries are due to be honored on the sidelines of the meeting in appreciation for their efforts during their years of service, which contributed to supporting the strategies and objectives of civil retirement funds. The GPSSA will honor Ms. Hind Al Suwaidi, Acting Executive Director of the Pensions Sector and Director of the Insurance Benefits Department, for her efforts in the field of pension and social security for 25 years, alongside Mr. Hassan Abdullah Al Ali, former Head of the Insurance Services Department at the GPSSA, for his efforts in serving customers for over 40 years.

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae