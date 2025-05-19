Competitive financing solutions worth over AED 40 billion provided by national banks over five years

Emirates Growth Fund launched under Emirates Development Bank as an AED 1 billion investment platform

Strong participation by over 700 companies showcasing innovative products at accompanying exhibition

More than 1,200 job opportunities for Emiratis through the Industrialist Career Exhibition, in partnership with over 95 companies.

Event serves as a gateway to markets with over 3 billion consumers, enhancing global competitiveness and driving industrial growth

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber:

Thanks to the forward-looking vision of leadership, the UAE has laid firm foundations for a robust industrial sector

Make it in the Emirates convened amidst rapid economic and geopolitical transformations, which have brought forth unprecedented opportunities across various sectors and fields

Industry plays a vital role in creating added economic value, improving productivity, and generating employment

Countries with a strong industrial foundation enjoy sustainable economic growth, ensure a prosperous and bright future, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of societies

Innovation, determination, and perseverance form the foundation of our progress, while flexibility, agility and productivity define our approach

In the UAE, we don’t see AI as merely a tool or a new technology — we recognize it as a fully-fledged economic sector

We commend the role of Ministry of Economy and other ministries for expanding strategic trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

The Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development is aligned with the leadership’s directives to strengthen bridges of cooperation with countries of the world

Every factory we build and every machine we operate is a new hope and a step forward in our nation’s journey

Made in the Emirates mark continues to stand as a symbol of quality, excellence and a shared source of national pride

Abu Dhabi-UAE: His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, attended the opening of the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates, taking place until May 22 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated.” The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and ADNOC Group.

Broad Participation

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates is drawing broad local and international participation, bringing together top decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, as well as entrepreneurs, investors, industrialists, experts, innovators, and financial institutions. More than 700 companies are showcasing their innovative products at Make it in the Emirates 2025.

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates spans 68,000 square meters of exhibition space and anticipating over 30,000 visitors.

The event plays a pivotal role in empowering the industrial sector, accelerating technological transformation, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for industry and investment. It also contributes to the UAE’s comprehensive economic development in line with the goals of National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Make it in the Emirates serves as a platform to facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange, foster partnerships, enhance self-sufficiency, localize supply chains, and strengthen industrial resilience. It empowers Emirati talent in the industrial sector by introducing them to key opportunities in industry and advanced technology, while also supporting startups and driving the growth and competitiveness of the UAE industries, particularly through advanced technology, Industry 4.0 solutions, and AI applications.

Solid Industrial Base

In his opening address at the event, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “Today, we meet amidst rapid economic and geopolitical transformations, which have brought forth unprecedented opportunities across various sectors and fields. Thanks to the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE — may God protect him — and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai — may God protect him — and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has laid firm foundations for a robust industrial sector that contributes to economic diversification. This nation has proven its resilience and ability to adapt to change.”

HE Dr. Sultan added: “Industry plays a vital role in creating added economic value, improving productivity, generating employment opportunities, building advanced and resilient infrastructure, developing an export-oriented production base, and boosting the GDP. Countries with a strong industrial foundation enjoy sustainable economic growth, ensure a prosperous and bright future, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of societies. Investing in manufacturing is investing in an advanced economy. Every investment in this sector creates a multiplier effect by stimulating the growth of related sectors.

“Amid the shift toward advanced industries that rely heavily on cutting-edge technologies in production processes such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced materials, the world is now witnessing the dawn of a new industrial era — one led by ideas, accelerated by technology, and shaped by agility and adaptability to evolving changes. Guided by the vision of our leadership, innovation, determination, and perseverance form the foundation of our progress, while flexibility, agility and productivity define our approach. We launched the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP, support national products, enhance supply chains, and accelerate the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and artificial intelligence.

“In the UAE, we don’t see AI as merely a tool or a new technology — we recognize it as a fully-fledged economic sector. Globally, AI revenues are expected to exceed USD 1.5 trillion by 2040. As witnessed during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE last week, the first phase of the UAE-US AI data center was launched in Abu Dhabi and it is set to become the largest AI campus outside the United States.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate our leadership, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and to all those involved in such strategic projects that strengthens the UAE’s position in AI and the new economy.

“To support this direction toward adopting advanced technology and AI, the MoIAT launched the Technology Transformation Program and the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, which have supported over 500 factories with financing facilities worth AED 4.6 billion. We also focus on enabling future industries — including renewable energy technologies, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), space, semiconductors, smart chips, AI data center components, energy storage batteries, autonomous equipment, and advanced construction materials.

“The UAE's industrial sector has witnessed significant growth. In 2024, industrial exports reached AED197 billion — a 68% increase compared to 2021. We commend our colleagues across all ministries, particularly the Ministry of Economy, for expanding strategic trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), raising total foreign trade to over AED 5 trillion. Through the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, which supports the industrial sector by redirecting procurement to local products and services — local spending has reached a cumulative AED 347 billion, and over 22,000 job opportunities have been created for Emiratis.

“In line with the leadership’s directives to strengthen bridges of cooperation, we also launched the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development with Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Qatar, and Türkiye. This collaboration has advanced regional supply chain integration through joint projects worth USD 5 billion in sectors of mutual importance.

“In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Make it in the Emirates has been enhanced to support national industrial growth further. This year’s edition features several strategic initiatives, most notably, increasing the value of offtake opportunities from AED143 billion to over AED 168 billion over the next ten years, an increase of AED 25 billion compared to last year, to localize over 4,800 products within the country. The event will also witness the launch of the Emirates Growth Fund under Emirates Development Bank as an AED 1 billion investment platform. The fund aims to empower SME projects in strategic sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, food security, and advanced technology by providing long-term capital and the strategic support necessary for sustainable growth and effective expansion; offering competitive financing solutions exceeding AED 40 billion over five years from national banks, including Emirates Development Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Wio Bank. The event also offers over 1,200 job opportunities for Emiratis through the Industrialist Career Fair, in collaboration with the Nafis program and several national companies. Furthermore, a special pavilion has been dedicated to Emirati crafts and heritage industries to support our industrial heritage and national culture in line with the “Year of Community”, featuring 216 artisans. In addition, several major announcements are set to be made in the coming days.

“The UAE offers world-class infrastructure, a strategic location connecting East and West, flexible legislation, advanced cybersecurity, competitive energy costs, a high quality of life, skilled global talent, specialized industrial cities and top-ranked ports, airports, and logistics networks that enable our products and exports to reach more than three billion people. Most importantly, the UAE is known for its solid reputation for trust and credibility. We must harness these advantages and expand globally.

“We invite local and international investors to capitalize on UAE’s status as a preferred investment destination as well as the opportunities at Make it in the Emirates to form long-term, high-value partnerships. We also call on public and private sector entities to support local industry through the National ICV Program – boosting competitiveness, improving productivity, and ensuring supply chain resilience.

“In line with our leadership’s directives to empower future generations, we encourage our youth to join the industrial sector through employment or entrepreneurship. The UAE offers everything you need to succeed and pioneer the industries of tomorrow. Every factory we build and every machine we operate is a new hope and a step forward in our nation’s journey, ensuring that the Made in the Emirates mark continues to stand as a symbol of quality, excellence and a shared source of national pride.

“We extend our deepest thanks to the partners, sponsors, investors, manufacturers, and teams contributing to the success of Make it in the Emirates,” HH Dr. Al Jaber concluded.

High-Level Attendance

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdulla Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce in Bahrain, H.E Samheng Bora, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Government of Cambodia, H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports, H.E. Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, H.E Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment [Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of ADQ], H.E Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and a member of the Cabinet, H.E Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, H.E Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, H.E Mr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh- Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.E Faisal Al Bannai - Adviser to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Secretary General of ATRC, H.E Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, H.E. Jassim Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and H.E. Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of Department of Health in Abu Dhabi.

Make it in the Emirates Exhibition

Over 700 companies are presenting thousands of innovative products and services at the accompanying exhibition, across dedicated zones covering various sectors such as advanced agrifood and health, ship and maritime manufacturing, Emirati traditional crafts, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, energy and infrastructure, aerospace, automobile and defense.

Artisan Award

In line with the “Year of Community”, this year’s edition, for the first time, features a dedicated pavilion showcasing Emirati traditional crafts and industries. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the pavilion offers live demonstrations of 40 traditional crafts across 10 main zones, attracting the participation of 216 Emirati artisans.

Make it in the Emirates

Make it in the Emirates is the UAE’s premier industrial event, bringing together manufacturers, investors, industry leaders, and innovators from both the UAE and abroad with the aim of showcasing priority opportunities within the industrial sector.

The event provides an ideal platform for networking, building partnerships, signing deals, and exploring key topics such as smart manufacturing, advanced industries, Industry 4.0, and investment opportunities within the UAE’s industrial landscape.

Make it in the Emirates has become a cornerstone in shaping the future of manufacturing in the UAE. The event builds on previous achievements to strengthen global partnerships, attract more industrial investments, and cement the country’s status as a global hub for industrial excellence and innovation.

Make it in the Emirates has experienced remarkable growth over its first three editions. Visitor numbers rose from 1,800 in 2022 to over 6,100 in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of MoUs and agreements increased from 32 to 82.