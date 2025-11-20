Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Taxation Administration of the People’s Republic of China (STA) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tax-related matters.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, and H.E. Jinglin Hu, Commissioner of the State Taxation Administration of the People’s Republic of China.

Signed at the FTA’s headquarters, in Dubai, the MoU is part of ongoing efforts to enhance relations between the respective tax authorities and promote cooperation in the field of taxation. This includes an exchange of experiences and technical expertise, as well as enhanced coordination on matters related to best practices within the tax sector. The agreement also covers the exchange of visits, meetings, development proposals and ideas, as well as the sharing of information on the latest tax policies and procedures.

With the MoU signed in the presence of representatives from both the FTA and STA, the UAE representatives explained that the agreement aligns with the FTA strategy to expand the scope of its joint cooperation arrangements and establish strategic partnerships at regional and international levels.

Today’s announcement is also expected to contribute to the setting of effective frameworks for collaboration between the two tax authorities, in line with the FTA’s objectives to foster tax environments that encourage compliance and adherence to the highest standards of governance and transparency.

The FTA praised the level of cooperation attained with the State Taxation Administration of China and the efforts made to conclude the MoU, noting the positive impact expected from signing this agreement. For example, the MoU will open new horizons for future collaboration by strengthening bilateral cooperation with China in the tax field and supporting the Authority’s efforts to achieve the sustainable development of the tax system through the adoption of best practices and advanced digital technologies.

The FTA further noted that the MoU supports enhancing cooperation at the tax implementation level, such as digital transformation of tax administration and training. It also facilitates organising exchange visits in relation to tax administration in the UAE and China, while also fostering cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

In addition, today’s agreement supports the FTA’s continuous improvement plans aimed at enhancing the quality of tax services provided to taxpayers by adopting advanced technological solutions that offer greater procedural convenience, in line with the highest standards of governance and transparency. The exchange of expertise will further contribute to increased competitiveness and further strengthens the UAE’s global ranking, particularly in the fields of digital transformation and tax administration.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures.

Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.