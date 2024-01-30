Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) launched the ‘Family-Work Balance’ service, with an aim to nurture stability in families and raise community awareness on ensuring a thriving family life for community members. The move comes in line with the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to improve cohesion and development of Emirati families, as well as to empower them to confront unanticipated challenges, promote gender equality in leadership roles and ensure active economic participation.

The service was introduced with an aim to ensure an ideal work and family balance. Furthermore, it seeks to empower women to plan and lead a healthy lifestyle independently, while honing their skills to lead a harmonious professional and personal life. It also aims to improve the women’s capabilities to retain a balance between their professional and personal commitment and help them to contribute towards empowering their families. The service offered a wide array of workshops, programs and community events throughout last year that significantly helped in fostering stability and balance between work and family life. The main goal of the service is to create a harmonious family unit and support the overall cohesion of the society.

Khadija Al Suwaidi, Cultural Programs Specialist at FDF, said: “Last year, the Foundation conducted a wide range of programs and activities in 17 FDF-affiliated centres across Abu Dhabi including Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and it supported more than 2,200 women.”

“Furthermore, FDF organised a series of events and programs in collaboration with various partners and third parties in order to commemorate various international days. In light of this, the Foundation conducted four workshops for ADNOC Distribution employees. The key goal of the sessions was to promote work-life balance.

Furthermore, the Foundation collaborated with Shnaf to commemorate Emirati Women’s Day and International Women’s Day by offering Family-Work Balance services and arranging relevant events. The services were also included on the knowledge platform and throughout the 4th Abu Dhabi Family Forum.”

The Family Development Foundation is focused on raising awareness and increasing the benefits of work-life balance services. In 2024, the Foundation plans to organise events and workshops that host a new series of programs and community activities required to attain family stability. In line with its constant efforts, the Foundation aims to develop and inculcate the real values and knowledge that support family stability, sustainability of society, and, ultimately, long-term happiness.

