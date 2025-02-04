Abu Dhabi: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) has signed an agreement with the Emirates Society for Parent Care and Relief to jointly provide social services aimed at enhancing the quality of life and well-being of senior citizens, residents and those approaching this phase of life. The collaboration seeks to improve family stability and foster family cohesion across all cities and regions of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed at the Jebel Hafeet Community Center, affiliated with the Family Development Foundation in Al Ain, by Her Excellency Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the FDF, and His Excellency Counselor Ahmed Salem Soudain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief, in the presence of several officials and employees from both entities.

H.E. Al Rumaithi emphasised that the agreement between both parties aims at addressing the needs of senior citizens, delivering fruitful outcomes that align with their common aspirations. Furthermore, she highlighted that this collaboration strengthens their commitment to supporting this significant segment of society, which remains a key priority for the Foundation, especially following its expanded new mandate to provide exceptional care for the senior citizens.

She also underscored FDF’s commitment to reinforcing partnerships with different entities in public and private sectors to attain its goals, in line with the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the FDF and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. This dedication seeks to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens, offer essential support for them and boost their social interaction.

Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of this partnership in hosting events, activities and services tailored for senior citizens. This paves the way for collaboration on conducting social studies and research, exchanging statistical data and sharing research findings to address any challenges that may affect service delivery for senior citizens.

H.E. Al Rumaithi also praised the endeavours made by the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief to promote ‘filal piety’ and empower senior citizens by offering vital support and care. These efforts align with the humanitarian values and the UAE’s community principles.

Meanwhile, H.E. Salem Soudin commended FDF’s role in delivering exceptional social services to families and senior citizens. He reiterated the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief remains committed to offering exceptional care for senior citizens through various initiatives aimed at enhancing their overall well-being. Furthermore, he pointed out that this agreement signifies a crucial step towards ensuring the effective and sustainable delivery of services that meet their needs.

