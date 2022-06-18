Sharjah: Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, has applauded Hungary for strengthening links with the UAE through its active economic cooperation and participation in cultural and tourism events held in the country.

In a meeting held in Budapest with HE János Csák, Hungary’s Minister of Culture and Innovation, the DGR Chairman expressed his admiration for the Liget Budapest project, which is Europe’s largest and most ambitious urban cultural development that aims to renew the city’s most iconic public park while fully respecting its 200-year-old heritage.

A high-level delegation from the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, was in Hungary on a five-day visit to discuss mutual investment opportunities and outline ways to strengthen the role of culture and heritage in advancing sustainable development.

During the visit, the Sharjah delegation also met with several Hungarian officials in the presence of H.E. Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary.

Bilateral and cultural cooperation

During his meeting with Hungary’s Minister of Culture and Innovation, Sheikh Fahim expressed Sharjah’s keenness to forge partnerships with Hungary in education and innovation, outlining Sharjah’s global renown as a home to several top-ranked higher education institutions. He noted that under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate had become synonymous with culture and bolstered its status as a global cultural hub, earning UNESCO recognition as ‘Cultural Capital of the Arab Region’ in 1998 and ‘World Book Capital’ for the year 2019.

The DGR Chairman extended an invitation to the Hungarian minister to visit the emirate to further discuss cooperation opportunities in diverse sectors. Accepting the invitation, Csák expressed his ministry’s keenness to support cultural cooperation between the two sides.

The House of Hungarian Music

During their visit to the Hungarian capital, the Sharjah delegation visited the House of Hungarian Music, a contemporary cultural landmark dedicated to music, and was briefed by András Batta, Director, on its defining sustainable architectural elements. The delegation toured the facilities of the newly opened landmark including concert halls, open-air stage, classrooms, library, and dedicated exhibition spaces highlighting European music history, with a particular focus on Hungarian legacy.

Sheikh Fahim expressed his admiration for the museum’s architecture, aesthetics, and innovative content and held discussions with the director on cooperation opportunities with the emirate’s House of Wisdom and the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

Hungarian Parliament

The delegation visited the Hungarian Parliament Building, a popular tourist destination in Budapest, and was briefed on its history. They also visited the Museum of Ethnography, a multiple-award-winning museum building which comes under the framework of the Liget Budapest project and was briefed on its dynamic design and contoured structure that was recognized as ‘World’s Best Architecture’ at the 2018 International Property Awards.

Fine Arts

The delegation also visited the Museum of Fine Arts and the Hungarian National Gallery where they toured the premises and were briefed on their respective roles in the restoration and maintenance of artefacts.

During the visit to Hungary, Sheikh Fahim was accompanied by HE Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Thekrayat Maatouk, Director of Exhibitions and Collections at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Moza Al Nuaimi, International Relations Coordinator at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Raed Bukhatir, Director of Marketing and Business Relations, Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone); Khawla Sayed M. Al Hashimi, Director of Project Development (Shurooq), and Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director for Business and Communication Sector, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

-Ends-