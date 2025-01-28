Suhail Al Mazrouei: The Company is on the right track to achieve its sustainability and expansion strategic objectives and fulfil the UAE leadership's vision for the sector.

The event was graced by the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi and Sheikh Dr. Majid Al Nuaimi, along with members of the Company’s Board and the Emirates Investment Authority Board.

EtihadWE’s reimagined identity focuses on the concepts of leadership and empowerment. The logo, in vibrant shades of blue and orange, reflects the seamless and dynamic service the Company provides to the public.

Dubai: At a grand ceremony set against the backdrop of the Etihad Golf Championship, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) proudly unveiled its new corporate and brand identity. The new identity signifies a milestone in the Company’s strategic journey, charting a path towards a future enriched with community empowerment and innovation. It underscores the Company’s commitment to providing outstanding quality services, fostering industrial and economic growth, and supporting sustainable development efforts in the Northern Emirates.

The Company’s new logo, featuring its name in blue and orange, symbolises the fluidity and dynamism with which it delivers its essential services to the public.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the EtihadWE Board, H.H. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler’s Court. Other dignitaries included EtihadWE Board members, Emirates Investment Authority Board members, Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, senior company officials, and a large contingent of employees.

The event began with remarks from H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, who commended EtihadWE’s leadership and the team for their strategic transformation efforts. H.E. highlighted the Company’s continued progress towards achieving its strategic goals, and the visionary leadership’s commitment to providing best-in-class services, optimal resource allocation, and business expansion. H.E. also emphasised the Company’s significant achievements in recent years, especially in empowerment and Emiratisation, noting that across the Company, UAE nationals make up 80% of the workforce and 70% of leadership roles, with women accounting for 56% of the workforce.

Following his speech, a spectacular drone show illuminated the skies above Al Zorah Golf Club, depicting the evolution of the utility entity established over fifty years ago. The drone show culminated in the unveiling the logo symbolising its dynamic new corporate identity.

The event featured a special ceremony where H.E. the Chairman of the Board, H.E. Abdullah Jassim bin Kalban, Vice Chairman, and Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO, personally honoured several strategic partners for their pivotal roles in the event’s success. These partners included Ajman’s Department of Tourism Development, Umm Al Quwain's Department of Tourism and Antiquities, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and Al Zorah Golf Club.

The event concluded with a panel discussion with EtihadWE’s CEO and executive team, which shed light on the key facets of the Company’s business plan under its new corporate identity. The CEO elaborated on the overarching pillars shaping these plans, which include delivering the highest levels of service efficiency and quality, empowering and supporting the community, as well as continually exploring new opportunities and maximising mutual benefits. He emphasised EtihadWE’s commitment to investing in skills, establishing robust governance, optimising its resources, and expanding the use of smart and innovative technologies to support water security, energy transformation, food security, and climate neutrality, alongside developmental and investment expansion.