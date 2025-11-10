Abu Dhabi: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) today announced the opening of applications for the third edition of the Nafis Leadership Program. The registration is now open until December 31, 2025. This strategic initiative aims to empower national talent, enhance their leadership capabilities, and cultivate a new generation of distinguished Emirati leaders in the private sector. Candidates may submit their applications through the UAE Government Leaders Program or via the following link (click here).

The launch of this new cohort reflects the UAE leadership's continued commitment to developing promising national leaders who will play key roles in advancing sustainable development and driving economic growth. Building on the success of its first two editions, and delivered in partnership with the UAE Government Leaders Program (Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs), the program has established itself as a cornerstone in preparing exceptional Emirati leaders. These leaders are equipped to create meaningful impact in the private sector and strengthen national talent across key sectors, aligning with the UAE's ambitious vision for the future.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei: Empowering National Talent to Acquire Future Skills and Adapt to Evolving Markets

HE Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the ETCC, highlighted the remarkable success of the first two editions of the Nafis Leadership Program. He commended the strategic partnership and effective collaboration between the ETCC and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in designing and implementing the program.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of the third edition of this program, which aims to refine leadership skills of Emirati talent in the private sector. It contributes to the development of a new generation of qualified leaders who are ready to meet the demands of the next phase of our nation’s development," His Excellency stressed that investing in human capital is a fundamental pillar for enhancing national talent. This investment empowers them to acquire future skills and adapt to rapid market transformations, thereby strengthening the nation’s economy, boosting its sustainability, and enhancing its global competitiveness.

Mohammed AlSharhan: Nafis Leadership Platform Strengthens National Talent’s Presence in Private Sector

Mohammed Yousef AlSharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit, Director of Government Leaders and Talents Department at the UAE Prime Minister's Office, affirmed that building national capabilities, qualifying Emirati talent, and equipping them with future skills are a core focus of the UAE Government's strategic vision. These efforts drive initiatives aimed at realizing leadership directives to enhance investment in national human capital.

AlSharhan noted that the Nafis Leadership Program represents an advanced platform contributing to building national capabilities and strengthening Emirati talent’s presence across the private sector, including the banking sector. He highlighted that the program provides Emirati talent with an enabling environment to drive innovation and excellence in economic and entrepreneurial fields. The program also enhances their competitiveness to help them thrive in the future job market.

Qualifying National Talent and Equipping Them with Future Skills

The Nafis Leadership Program provides a comprehensive platform designed to develop national talent and equip them with future skills that prepare them to compete and succeed in a constantly evolving job market. The third edition of this program builds upon the achievements of the previous two editions and is supported by a strategic partnership between the ETCC and the UAE Government Leaders Program.

All the applications received for the Program undergo a two-stage assessment process: a virtual assessment followed by an in-person evaluation. Based on these assessments, the best candidates are selected to be enrolled in the program.

The evaluation process follows specific criteria, including: applicants must be UAE nationals currently employed in a private sector leadership or supervisory position, be at least 25 years of age, hold a higher diploma or above, demonstrate team leadership experience, be proficient in Arabic and English, and have completed mandatory national service.

The program develops leadership skills in Emirati talent through interactive specialized training workshops. These workshops enhance their competitiveness and strengthen opportunities for success. Complete with in-person and virtual sessions, as well as local and international field visits, the workshops offer direct engagement with experts and leaders from various sectors. This experience broadens the participants' perspective and equips them to apply the latest leadership concepts and models in the workplace.

About the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council:

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) was established under the guidance of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pursuant to Federal Law No. (27) of 2021. The council is responsible for implementing the government’s "Nafis" program, which supports the integration of Emiratis into the private sector. It focuses on developing and executing long-term strategies to train and develop national human capital, providing innovative training and guidance programs to enhance the competitiveness of Emiratis in the labour market.

The council’s vision is rooted in building a workforce capable of leading a prosperous Emirati economy. Its mission centres around empowering and equipping individuals through an integrated system based on partnerships, innovation, and integrity.

The council focuses on sustainable employment, increasing the attractiveness of the private sector, and fostering a flexible work environment that is future-oriented and aligns with global economic transformations. For more information, visit: etcc.gov.ae

About Nafis:

The "Nafis" program is a federal government initiative launched in September 2021 as part of the "Projects of the 50," serving as a national catalyst for human capital development in the UAE. The program aims to enhance the competitive efficiency of Emirati talents and enable their effective integration into the private sector.

"Nafis" focuses on building sustainable partnerships between the public and private sectors, enhancing the attractiveness of the private sector, and providing financial support, training, and career counselling programs to ensure the development of productive and sustainable Emirati human capital.

"Nafis" targets Emirati job seekers and employees in the private sector, free zones, and the financial and insurance industries. It offers a range of initiatives to support national talent, including salary support, a pension program, a child allowance scheme, apprenticeship support, talent development programs, a national healthcare program, career counselling, on-the-job training, and other empowerment and skills development initiatives. For more information, visit: nafis.gov.ae.