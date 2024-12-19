Cairo

The fourth edition of Egypt Economic Summit is set to take place on January 14, 2025, under the auspices of HE Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. Under the theme of “Egypt's Economic Vision: Towards Leadership and Global Competitiveness” the summit will bring together top government officials, leading business figures, and both local and international investors. This significant event will provide a strategic platform to discuss Egypt’s economic potential and the vital role of the private sector in driving sustainable growth.

The summit will begin with keynote addresses from prominent leaders across various sectors, setting the stage for a series of high-level discussions on key economic topics such as industry, technology, finance, real estate, and tourism. Exclusive dialogues with political and economic leaders will also be featured, highlighting Egypt's vision for economic transformation and the ambitious goals set within its development strategies.

This year’s summit will focus on forward-thinking discussions aimed at addressing Egypt’s most pressing economic challenges, particularly in light of global shifts and domestic reforms. The summit’s four main sessions will cover the following key topics:

In Session One, titled "The Future of Egyptian Industry: Challenges and Opportunities Towards Achieving Global Competitiveness," the focus will be on enhancing industrial competitiveness through strategic collaborations with the private sector. Discussions will emphasize the development of industrial communities, localizing production, and fostering sustainable industrial growth.

Additionally, strategies to increase exports and expand Egypt's industrial base will be explored.

Session Two, under the theme "Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Innovation: Drivers of Transformation in Payments and Government Offerings," will address the critical role of digital services and innovative payment solutions in advancing financial inclusion. The session will also examine how financing innovation and government strategies for market offerings can boost investments, thereby strengthening Egypt's economic landscape.

Urban development and tourism will be the focus of Session Three, titled "Urban and Tourism Expansion: Investment Opportunities and Economic Growth," as it explores the economic potential of Egypt’s expanding cities. The session will discuss the nation's goal of attracting 28 million tourists and emphasize the pivotal role of real estate exports in driving growth and securing international investments.

Session Four will focus on Egypt’s ongoing digital transformation, featuring a panel titled "Digital Transformation in Egypt: 5G Technology and Infrastructure Development for a Future-Ready Nation." This discussion will delve into initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure, harnessing 5G technology, and fostering innovation within the healthcare sector. Additionally, it will explore the vital role of developing human capital to support and sustain Egypt's digital economy.

The summit seeks to promote these opportunities both domestically and internationally, with the aim of attracting private sector investments in line with the government’s strategic goals of enhancing the private sector’s contribution to GDP and advancing sustainable development.

About Egypt Economic Summit

Egypt Economic Summit (EES) is a distinguished summit for addressing critical developmental and economic challenges shaping Egypt's economy, bringing together senior policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and experts to explore innovative strategies and identify growth opportunities across key sectors.

Over the years, it has solidified its position as Egypt’s foremost economic forum, serving as a central meeting point for government officials, private sector leaders, and thought leaders. The summit continues to play a pivotal role in Egypt’s dynamic economic evolution, fostering collaboration and advancing a unified vision of sustainable development and economic excellence.