Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, Kintsugi Holding, a technology company that delivers game-changing, competitive and highly reliable products and systems to customers in both the public and private sectors, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), the government entity responsible for fire safety, emergency response, and disaster management, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly augment Abu Dhabi’s emergency response infrastructure.

The MoU was signed by Sean Teo, Kintsugi Holding Managing Director, and Lieutenant Colonel Hassan AlKatheeri, Director of the Chairman's Office at ADCDA, in the presence of H.E Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, H.E. Brigadier Salem Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of ADCDA and Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

Within the scope of the new synergy, the parties will explore the implementation of advanced solutions in priority infrastructures such as Early Warning Systems, and Emergency and Response Systems, while also cooperating on End-to-End Platform Integration.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.