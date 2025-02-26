  • Awards recognised 47 Ambassadors’ key role in positioning the city as global hub for knowledge exchange
  • New category in awards recognised ambassadors who are members of the Dubai Association Centre

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has celebrated the outstanding contributions of 47 members of the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme at its annual gala ceremony, recognising their role in securing 52 international and regional conferences, congresses and meetings for the city, and creating new homegrown events bringing over 34,000 delegates to Dubai. The ambassadors, representing member organisations from a diverse range of industries and sectors, were honoured across four award categories for their instrumental role in reinforcing the city’s status as a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Organised by Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of DET, the gala took place at The Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, bringing together key stakeholders, industry professionals, and Al Safeer congress ambassadors. The event highlighted the programme’s impact in attracting high-profile international conferences, congresses, and homegrown events to the city, which contribute significantly to Dubai’s economic diversification and knowledge-driven growth, in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. It also provided an opportunity for ambassadors to network and create new opportunities for collaboration.

This year’s awards recognised excellence in multiple categories, across homegrown, regional and international events, and included the newly introduced Dubai Association Centre (DAC) award category, for ambassadors who are also members of the city’s association hub. The 47 awardees hailed from various sectors, including healthcare, technology, academia,  and business, reflecting the programme’s wide-reaching influence in advancing Dubai’s global reputation as well as acknowledging efforts to develop new, impactful events within the city. [See full list of winners below]

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of DET, said: “We offer congratulations to our congress ambassadors for their achievements, driving the programme further to new heights each year. The Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme continues to be a key driver in positioning Dubai as a premier destination for international business events as aligned with the city’s wider long-term economic goals and aspirations.

Our ambassadors, representing a diverse range of industries, have played an instrumental role in strengthening Dubai’s knowledge economy by attracting global conferences and fostering homegrown events. Their commitment supports economic and sectoral growth, making a vital contribution towards achieving the ambitious goals set by our city’s visionary leadership through the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. We are grateful for their commitment towards enhancing Dubai's reputation as one of the key knowledge hubs across the world and look forward to growing together in the years ahead.”

Since its inception in 2010, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme has grown to include over 350 members, playing a pivotal role in securing numerous high-profile international events for Dubai. In 2024, the city won a total of 437 bids to host international conferences, congresses, and incentive programs, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. These events not only enhance Dubai’s position as a business events capital but also shedding light on its local expertise and knowledge economy.

As Dubai continues to expand its presence in the global MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme remains a cornerstone of its success, championing collaboration, innovation, and excellence in business events.

Visit www.dubaibusinessevents.com to find out more about hosting business events in Dubai.

Dubai Association Centre member organisations

UAE 2024 Changemakers Conference | Impact

The Marketing Society

1st Conference of Gulf Society for Cardiac Surgery 2024

Gulf Society for Cardiac Surgery (GSCS)

Annual Arab Society for Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Conference -ASPED-

Arab society for Paediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes

Gulf Arrythmia Congress

Gulf Heart Rhythm Society

Homegrown events and member organisations

1st Health & Safety Hub Conference

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Global Conference on Economic Diversification

Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government

Healthcare Future Summit (1st edition of Vaccination & Infectious Disease Summit)

Dubai Health Authority

1st UAE Digital Health Majlis

Emirates Health Informatics Society

Emirates Pediatric and Neonatal Society Conference

Emirates Paediatric & Neonatal Society

International Musculoskeletal Summit

International Musculoskeletal Summit Committee

Regional bid wins and member organisations 

Child Helpline International (CHI) Regional Consultation

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children

AIB MENA Conference

Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government

University of Birmingham in Dubai

IEEE PES Conference on Innovative Smart Grid Technologies Middle East

University of Dubai

Permanent Bureau Meeting of the Arab Journalists Federation

UAE Journalists Association

Interarab Cambist Association Conference

UAE Financial Markets Association

Middle Eastern Alliance for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Congress

Middle Eastern Alliance for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition

MENACTRIMS Congress

Middle East North Africa Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis

GGSD & WCD Conference

Gulf Group for the Study of Diabetes

Pan Arab Congress on Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management

Pan Arab Federation of Societies of Anesthesia, Intensive Care, and Pain Management (PAFSA)

ACC Middle East

Emirates Cardiac Society

Pan Arab Radiology Conference

Emirates Radiology Society

Biennial Meeting of the Middle East Society for Sexual Medicine

Emirates Urology Society

Highlights of ASH Mediterranean

Emirates Haematology Society

1st AFOG & SAFOG Regional Meeting

African Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists AFOG

International bid wins and member organisations 

Annual International Gravitational Physiology Meeting -ISGP-

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Scientific Assembly and Associated Events of the Committee on Space Research

Global Cloud Future Forum

Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC)

The 3rd UNESCO World Open Educational Resources Congress

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation

Kimberley Process Intersessional

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre

EGOLF Annual Meeting

Emirates Safety Laboratory

Annual Meeting of the International Association of National Public Health Institutes -IANPHI-

Dubai Health Authority

4th International Sialendoscopy Conference

GCC ORL Head and Neck Society

World Phonosurgery Congress

IFHNOS Summit

Rhinology World Congress

Interim Meeting of the International Federation for Neuroendoscopy

Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons

WFNS World Congress of Neurosurgery

International Hernia Collaboration Conference

Emirates Society of General Surgery

1st Meeting of the International Epilepsy Surgery Society

International Epilepsy Surgery Society

OECD NETWORK OF SCHOOLS OF GOVERNMENT ANNUAL MEETING

Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government

Global Symposium on Health Systems Research

The Journal of Accounting, Auditing and Finance Conference

Zayed University

20th SecureComm Conference

University of Dubai

International Conference on Mobile and Miniaturized Terahertz Systems ICMMTS

United Arab Emirates University

International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, and Cybersecurity ICAMAC

Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai

X-Culture Global Business Week

IEEE Connecting the Unconnected Summit CTUS

IEEE - UAE Section

IEEE Future Networks World Forum

FIP World Stamp Exhibition

Emirates Philatelic Association

International Meeting of Young Beekeepers

UAE Beekeepers Association

International Conference of the Academy of Global Business Research and Practice (AGBRP)

PowernSun UAE

