Awards recognised 47 Ambassadors’ key role in positioning the city as global hub for knowledge exchange

New category in awards recognised ambassadors who are members of the Dubai Association Centre

Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has celebrated the outstanding contributions of 47 members of the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme at its annual gala ceremony, recognising their role in securing 52 international and regional conferences, congresses and meetings for the city, and creating new homegrown events bringing over 34,000 delegates to Dubai. The ambassadors, representing member organisations from a diverse range of industries and sectors, were honoured across four award categories for their instrumental role in reinforcing the city’s status as a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Organised by Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of DET, the gala took place at The Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, bringing together key stakeholders, industry professionals, and Al Safeer congress ambassadors. The event highlighted the programme’s impact in attracting high-profile international conferences, congresses, and homegrown events to the city, which contribute significantly to Dubai’s economic diversification and knowledge-driven growth, in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. It also provided an opportunity for ambassadors to network and create new opportunities for collaboration.

This year’s awards recognised excellence in multiple categories, across homegrown, regional and international events, and included the newly introduced Dubai Association Centre (DAC) award category, for ambassadors who are also members of the city’s association hub. The 47 awardees hailed from various sectors, including healthcare, technology, academia, and business, reflecting the programme’s wide-reaching influence in advancing Dubai’s global reputation as well as acknowledging efforts to develop new, impactful events within the city. [See full list of winners below]

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of DET, said: “We offer congratulations to our congress ambassadors for their achievements, driving the programme further to new heights each year. The Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme continues to be a key driver in positioning Dubai as a premier destination for international business events as aligned with the city’s wider long-term economic goals and aspirations.

“Our ambassadors, representing a diverse range of industries, have played an instrumental role in strengthening Dubai’s knowledge economy by attracting global conferences and fostering homegrown events. Their commitment supports economic and sectoral growth, making a vital contribution towards achieving the ambitious goals set by our city’s visionary leadership through the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. We are grateful for their commitment towards enhancing Dubai's reputation as one of the key knowledge hubs across the world and look forward to growing together in the years ahead.”

Since its inception in 2010, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme has grown to include over 350 members, playing a pivotal role in securing numerous high-profile international events for Dubai. In 2024, the city won a total of 437 bids to host international conferences, congresses, and incentive programs, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. These events not only enhance Dubai’s position as a business events capital but also shedding light on its local expertise and knowledge economy.

As Dubai continues to expand its presence in the global MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry, the Al Safeer Congress Ambassador Programme remains a cornerstone of its success, championing collaboration, innovation, and excellence in business events.

Visit www.dubaibusinessevents.com to find out more about hosting business events in Dubai.

Dubai Association Centre member organisations

UAE 2024 Changemakers Conference | Impact The Marketing Society 1st Conference of Gulf Society for Cardiac Surgery 2024 Gulf Society for Cardiac Surgery (GSCS) Annual Arab Society for Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Conference -ASPED- Arab society for Paediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes Gulf Arrythmia Congress Gulf Heart Rhythm Society

Homegrown events and member organisations

1st Health & Safety Hub Conference Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Global Conference on Economic Diversification Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government Healthcare Future Summit (1st edition of Vaccination & Infectious Disease Summit) Dubai Health Authority 1st UAE Digital Health Majlis Emirates Health Informatics Society Emirates Pediatric and Neonatal Society Conference Emirates Paediatric & Neonatal Society International Musculoskeletal Summit International Musculoskeletal Summit Committee

Regional bid wins and member organisations

Child Helpline International (CHI) Regional Consultation Dubai Foundation for Women and Children AIB MENA Conference Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government University of Birmingham in Dubai IEEE PES Conference on Innovative Smart Grid Technologies Middle East University of Dubai Permanent Bureau Meeting of the Arab Journalists Federation UAE Journalists Association Interarab Cambist Association Conference UAE Financial Markets Association Middle Eastern Alliance for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Congress Middle Eastern Alliance for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition MENACTRIMS Congress Middle East North Africa Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis GGSD & WCD Conference Gulf Group for the Study of Diabetes Pan Arab Congress on Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management Pan Arab Federation of Societies of Anesthesia, Intensive Care, and Pain Management (PAFSA) ACC Middle East Emirates Cardiac Society Pan Arab Radiology Conference Emirates Radiology Society Biennial Meeting of the Middle East Society for Sexual Medicine Emirates Urology Society Highlights of ASH Mediterranean Emirates Haematology Society 1st AFOG & SAFOG Regional Meeting African Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists AFOG

International bid wins and member organisations

Annual International Gravitational Physiology Meeting -ISGP- Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre Scientific Assembly and Associated Events of the Committee on Space Research Global Cloud Future Forum Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) The 3rd UNESCO World Open Educational Resources Congress Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Kimberley Process Intersessional Dubai Multi Commodities Centre EGOLF Annual Meeting Emirates Safety Laboratory Annual Meeting of the International Association of National Public Health Institutes -IANPHI- Dubai Health Authority 4th International Sialendoscopy Conference GCC ORL Head and Neck Society World Phonosurgery Congress IFHNOS Summit Rhinology World Congress Interim Meeting of the International Federation for Neuroendoscopy Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons WFNS World Congress of Neurosurgery International Hernia Collaboration Conference Emirates Society of General Surgery 1st Meeting of the International Epilepsy Surgery Society International Epilepsy Surgery Society OECD NETWORK OF SCHOOLS OF GOVERNMENT ANNUAL MEETING Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government Global Symposium on Health Systems Research The Journal of Accounting, Auditing and Finance Conference Zayed University 20th SecureComm Conference University of Dubai International Conference on Mobile and Miniaturized Terahertz Systems ICMMTS United Arab Emirates University International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse, and Cybersecurity ICAMAC Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai X-Culture Global Business Week IEEE Connecting the Unconnected Summit CTUS IEEE - UAE Section IEEE Future Networks World Forum FIP World Stamp Exhibition Emirates Philatelic Association International Meeting of Young Beekeepers UAE Beekeepers Association International Conference of the Academy of Global Business Research and Practice (AGBRP) PowernSun UAE

