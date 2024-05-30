Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai transforms into the ultimate shopper’s paradise as the eagerly awaited 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) returns tomorrow with exclusive savings of up to 90 per cent at sought-after retail brands and outlets. Delivering blockbuster bargains until 2 June, the citywide retail experience is the perfect time for Dubai residents and visitors to grab unmissable discounts from over 500 top global and local brands across more than 2,000 stores.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the three-day shopping fiesta features major markdowns on everything from fashion and accessories, to home, lifestyle, electronics, jewellery, watches, and much more. Whether hunting for fashion finds or tech treasures, shopping enthusiasts can score mega-deals throughout the weekend and even pick up extra rewards with loyalty programmes.

3DSS promotions can be found at iconic malls and retail hotspots across Dubai, including Al Khawaneej Walk, BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Circle Mall, City Walk, Dragon Mart, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Oasis Center, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Wafi City, and many more.

Unbeatable price-drops will be available at popular brands including 2XL, Accessorize, Adventure HQ, Clarks, ECity, Early Learning Centre, Foot Locker, Grand Stores Digital, Guess & GC Boutique, H&M, Harman House, Jawhara Jewellery, Nishat Linen, Oakley, RITUALS, Royal Palace, The Mattress Store, Valencia Shoes, Yves Rocher, Zen Diamond, and many more.

Further enhancing the experience for shoppers, those who spend AED 1,000 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall during 3DSS will receive 10 per cent cashback on a Festival City Mall Gift Card. Additionally, BLUE rewards members will enjoy even greater value with 12.5 per cent cashback.

For more information and the full list of participating outlets, visit 3daysupersale.com and follow @StyledByDubai on Instagram.

