UAE-Dubai: Following the recent establishment of the Dubai Staffing Business Group (SBG) under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the group convened for its first Annual General Meeting (AGM), led by Chairman David Stockton. The SBG serves as a crucial platform to promote the interests and growth of its members within the dynamic staffing industry.

As the Group CEO of Dulsco Group, Stockton is supported by a distinguished Board of Directors, including Vice Chairman Mayank Patel, Vice President of Sales at The Adecco Group EEMENA and Country Head of Adecco Middle East, Hamad Ballaith, CEO of Ayadi Human Capital Solutions, Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Founder & CEO of TASC Group of Companies, Iman Khalid Ali Al Marzouqi, General Manager of Strategic Development for REACH Group, Ayoub Al Jabri, General Manager of Kawader HR Consultancy, and Mahdi Mohamad, COO of Business Support Services at Dulsco Group, who also serves as Secretary General of SBG. Faiz Nomani, Vice President of Staffing at TASC Outsourcing for UAE and MENA, was appointed Director of Membership and Marketing for SBG.

During the AGM, the Board outlined the group's vision, mission and objectives, and 12 advocacy streams were finalised, including Ethical Recruitment, Emiratisation, Technological and Automation Advancements, Industry Oversupply, Legal and Contractual Risks in staffing companies—following discussions with founding members. The Board also reviewed the progress of the membership programme, which aims to set industry standards and foster innovation through collaboration with leading professionals. The programme is open to industry stakeholders dedicated to elevating practices and introducing pioneering solutions.

David Stockton, Chairman of the Dubai Staffing Business Group and Group CEO of Dulsco Group, said: "The Dubai Staffing Business Group was established to unite industry stakeholders and reinforce the UAE’s competitive advantage. By fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors on critical issues like workforce, staffing, and regulation, we aim to drive actionable solutions that will positively impact business operations."

The SBG was created with the vision of becoming the leading voice and support system for Dubai’s staffing industry, aligning it with global standards of excellence. It provides a vital platform for promoting the interests of its members in this dynamic sector. Key areas of focus include Regulatory Advocacy, Workforce Development, and Innovation, with initiatives designed to shape policies that drive business growth.

In addition, the group will organise events, workshops, and networking opportunities, offering members access to reports, regulatory updates, and training materials. The SBG will also work closely with the Ministry of Human Resources and other government entities to ensure ongoing industry support.

To learn more about the Dubai Staffing Business Group, and to become part of a distinguished network dedicated to redefining industry standards, visit www.dubaisbg.com.

About Dubai Staffing Business Group

The Dubai Staffing Business Group, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, represents a dynamic coalition of businesses dedicated to advancing the staffing industry in Dubai. Founded on the principles of collaboration, innovation, and advocacy, we aim to address industry-specific challenges, promote high standards, and contribute to the economic development of Dubai. Through strategic initiatives, we strive to create a conducive environment for our members to thrive, enhancing their capacity to meet the evolving needs of the labour market.