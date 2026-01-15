Dubai, UAE: A delegation from the Dubai Sports Council visited Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, to learn about its sports philanthropy initiatives and discuss areas of collaboration.

The delegation was led by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, accompanied by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and other officials. They were welcomed by His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Dr. Mohamed Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Women and Children’s Campus; Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, and Shamma Alrafi, Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement Programs at Al Jalila Foundation.

During the visit, His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul learned about Al Jalila Foundation’s sports philanthropy initiatives and met with the Foundation’s “Champions of Hope” team, a group of athletes who leverage sports for humanitarian giving.

To date, the philanthropic sports initiatives have raised AED 15 million through more than 450 community and partner-led activities, with 100% of proceeds directly supporting Al Jalila Foundation’s programs.

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, said: “The Dubai Sports Council is committed to supporting all national efforts and charitable initiatives that aim to enhance the wellbeing, health, and active lifestyles of our community. We see this commitment embodied in the ‘Champions of Hope’ initiative, an inspiring model that harnesses the power of sport and the positive influence of athletes to spread values of generosity and compassion across the community.

His Excellency Dr. Amer Sharif said: “We are honored to welcome His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul and the accompanying delegation, whose visit reflects our commitment to Advancing Health for Humanity.”

He added: “We deeply appreciate the Dubai Sports Council and the athletes, whose dedication and spirit inspire a culture of giving and create a meaningful impact on the community.”

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul met the “Champions of Hope” team, which included several inspiring athletes: Yahya Al Ghassani, UAE National Football Team player and founder of YA10 Academy; Ghani Souleymane, endurance athlete and Guinness World Record holder for the T100x100 challenge; Mustafa Kaan Yildiz, swimmer and junior coach at Heroes of Hope; Coach Dan Cordero, endurance cyclist and founder of LifeSpark Cycling; Keisha Pais, open-water swimmer who completed the 15-kilometer Bonifacio Strait swim from Italy to France; Ahmed El-Shennawy, member of the inaugural Team Al Jalila Kilimanjaro charity climb and leader of the Himalayan Charity Challenge; Essam Adams, the founder of “Run 4 A Purpose” running club; and Aarti Shah, an Athlete of Determination and member of Heroes of Hope.

The visit also featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YA10 Academy, a sports academy founded by professional Emirati footballer Yahya Al Ghassani that supports emerging football talent.

Yahya Al Ghassani said: “Through this partnership, YA10 Academy and Al Jalila Foundation will unite sports with philanthropy through athlete engagement and community challenges designed to raise awareness and funds for patient care. It embeds a culture of giving into the academy’s calendar, transforming every training session, match, and milestone into an opportunity for fans to support life-changing healthcare programs”.

Shamma Alrafi said: “For over a decade, we have seen how sports can go beyond the game to drive real change. By combining athletic spirit with charitable initiatives, we can support

patients in need and inspire the community, showing how Dubai leads in using sports as a force for good.”