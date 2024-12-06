Dubai, UAE: Dubai South, the largest urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has announced the signing of an agreement with BT Holding LLC, Dubai. The agreement entails the development of a gated-master community within Dubai South’s Golf District, located near Al Maktoum International Airport.

The agreement was signed by HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, Malik Riaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of Bahria Town, as well as other senior executives from both entities.

The master community will feature villas, townhouses, apartments, educational facilities, hospitals, retail spaces, mosques, and entertainment venues. It will also include green spines, water streams, a central park, dancing fountains, iconic monuments, wide boulevards, and numerous other attractions, offering a serene yet vibrant living experience.

In his comments on the agreement, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with one of the most reputable developers in Asia. Dubai South is poised to become the city of the future, and the increasing demand for properties in the area underscores its immense potential in the years ahead. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the government’s vision of attracting 1 million residents to Dubai South upon the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport. This unique project, which reiterates Dubai’s appeal to global investors, will set new benchmarks in luxury community living and meet the expectations of discerning investors and residents alike.”

Malik Riaz Hussain said: “Dubai, with its rapid growth and global prominence, represents a key market for our international expansion. We are thrilled to partner with Dubai South to launch a master development that embodies the essence of a forward-thinking and progressive community. Leveraging our extensive expertise in developing vast, master-planned communities across hundreds of square kilometres in Pakistan, we are eager to replicate this success in Dubai by creating a holistic, self-sustaining community. We look forward to work closely with Dubai South to transform this ambitious vision into reality.”

Dubai South was launched as a Dubai Government project in 2006, representing an emerging 145 square-kilometre, master-planned city. Positioned as a global commercial and residential hub and a major contributor to the social and economic growth of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Dubai South offers business-friendly free-zone benefits and a living environment with a diverse range of mixed-use and residential communities to suit different lifestyles.

About Dubai South

Dubai South – the rebranded Dubai World Central – is an emerging 145 sq. km. city situated within the emirate of Dubai that will ultimately sustain a population of one million.

Launched in 2006, the city is mandated to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai by manifesting the urban and societal themes as outlined in the Dubai Plan 2021. These themes relate to becoming a city of happy, creative and empowered people, an inclusive and cohesive society; the preferred place to live, work and invest, a smart and sustainable city, and a pivotal hub in the global economy. Dubai South’s economic platform supports every conceivable kind of business and industry. The city is also home to Al Maktoum International Airport –the largest airport in the world when complete.

About Bahria Town

Established in the 1990’s, Bahria Town has developed over 285 square kilometers of land and more than 240,000 residential properties. Upon completion, its projects across Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Nawabshah will accommodate over one million residents.

BT Holdings LLC was established for the development of master communities in the United Arab Emirates. BT has delivered holistic developments providing state-of-the-art infrastructures, villas, townhouses, golf courses, hospitals, educational facilities, retail centres, entertainment facilities, etc. BT is renowned for delivering iconic developments, fostering leadership, driving innovation, and building a legacy for future generations.