Capt. Ibrahim Al Blooshi: We aim to adopt the latest innovations that enhance sustainability and efficiency in port operations

Implementation of smart systems and integrated platforms to accelerate and optimize operations

Review of international best practices in reducing emissions and supporting green shipping

Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, welcomed a high-level delegation from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) at its headquarters in Mina Rashid. The visit highlighted the strength of the strategic partnership between two of the world’s most prominent maritime hubs and underscored Dubai’s commitment to fostering global collaboration, enhancing port efficiency, and raising standards of maritime excellence in line with its role as a central hub for trade and logistics.

The visit focused on exploring opportunities for cooperation in regulatory development, port services, and digital transformation, as well as exchanging expertise on the latest practices adopted by leading port authorities worldwide. It also reinforced the shared vision of Dubai and Singapore as strategic partners working together to shape the future of the global maritime sector.

Capt. Ibrahim Al Blooshi, ED of Dubai Ports Authority, stated: “This visit marks an important milestone in our ongoing cooperation with Singapore. Together, we are committed to exchanging knowledge and embracing the latest innovations that enhance the sustainability and efficiency of port operations. Dubai remains dedicated to investing in international partnerships that strengthen its position as a leading global hub for maritime transport and services”.

He added that discussions addressed several key themes, including Digital Transformation of Port Services through the adoption of smart systems and integrated platforms designed to accelerate and streamline operations, as well as Maritime Sustainability highlighting international best practices in reducing emissions and advancing green shipping to align with global environmental commitments.

Also, Regulatory and Compliance Frameworks, reviewing mechanisms to ensure alignment with international conventions, while enhancing safety, security, and environmental performance, and Capacity Building and Talent Development identifying opportunities for joint training programs that foster knowledge transfer and strengthen specialized human resources.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening collaboration and developing joint initiatives that support innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence across the global maritime sector.