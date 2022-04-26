Dubai, UAE: – Dubai Police has announced a donation of AED1 million to support the humanitarian efforts of the UAE, the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

The police force’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a significant addition to the donations of other benefactors to the the 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

Group Contribution

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, highlighted that the 1 Billion Meals initiative that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, strengthens the UAE’s global position as a pioneer of humanitarian work. It also enhances the nation’s reputation as a inspiring model for aiding less fortunate communities and extending a helping hand to lessen their tribulations.

He said: “We are honored to donate AED1 million to this initiative as part of our active participation in supporting its humanitarian goals and objectives. We urge everyone to unite their efforts, individuals and organizations alike, to be part of this grand humanitarian mission during the Holy Month of Ramadan. We, at Dubai Police, reaffirm our support for all humanitarian initiatives and campaigns, in line with our belief that social responsibility is a national duty and through which we establish the noble values of the UAE.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

