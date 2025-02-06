Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has achieved an exceptional milestone by securing 62 pioneering awards in 2024, reflecting its outstanding efforts in implementing transformative initiatives across key municipal sectors. These accolades reinforce the Municipality’s vision to be a pioneering municipality for a global city, ensuring Dubai remains a benchmark for sustainability, beauty, and liveability.

These awards reflect Dubai Municipality’s commitment to its strategic pillars, which include developing safe, accessible, and inclusive communities. The Municipality continuously enhances public services and infrastructure to uphold Dubai’s position as a city with one of the highest qualities of life globally. Additionally, it maintains a robust environmental, health, safety, and food system while advancing leadership in sustainable food systems. Dubai Municipality also implements cutting-edge urban planning and sustainable construction practices, develops integrated waste and sanitation management solutions, and manages and maintains world-class recreational facilities.

Among its key recognitions, Dubai Municipality won first place in the British Safety Council’s Global Safety Award for its excellence in occupational health and safety management. Additionally, the Municipality’s ‘Institutional Health and Safety Management’ project secured second place, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining injury-free workplaces and eliminating public health hazards.

In the International Best Practices Awards, organised by the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research (COER), Dubai Municipality received first place globally in the Institutional Innovation category, with a 6-star rating – the highest ranking in the International Best Practices Competition (IBPC). It was also awarded the Best Practices Award for innovative use of modern technologies in emergency and crisis communications, particularly for the Municipality’s Command and Control Centre initiative.

Dubai Municipality was also recognised under the Dubai Demand Side Management (DSM) Excellence Programme, organised by the Supreme Council of Energy, for its Building Rehabilitation initiative. This initiative successfully rehabilitated 330 buildings, reducing annual energy consumption by 16,730,266 kilowatt-hours, marking a 32% reduction in energy consumption.

Further showcasing its strategic foresight, Dubai Municipality won the Richard Goodman Strategic Planning Award in the Government Organisations category. This accolade highlights its dedication to innovation and excellence in strategic planning, driving sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

In addition, Dubai Municipality’s commitment to sustainability and social inclusion was recognised with the Dubai Sustainable Transport Award in the Initiatives for People of Determination category, organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This award-winning initiative promotes inclusive waste recycling, advancing circular economy principles by minimising raw material use and reducing waste, with the Municipality’s recycling centre being 100% constructed from recycled materials.

Dubai Municipality continues to implement forward-thinking initiatives that enhance sustainability, innovation, and urban well-being, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for excellence in municipal services.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact: