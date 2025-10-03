Comprehensive initiatives redefining quality of life for People of Determination through inclusive services and facilities.

Continuous development of beaches, parks, and public attractions to provide safe and accessible environments, ensuring exceptional tourism experiences.

90% of Dubai’s beaches and 80% of its public parks are now fully accessible.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality will present a wide portfolio of inclusive initiatives and facilities designed to meet the highest international standards for accessibility during its participation in the 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo, running from 6 to 8 October 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre. These projects reflect the Municipality’s commitment to building a city that prioritises inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring People of Determination can live, visit, and enjoy Dubai independently and confidently.

Dubai Municipality’s participation underlines its comprehensive plans to provide an inclusive city equipped with world-class recreational facilities and smart services. These initiatives enhance the quality of life of People of Determination, empowering them to innovate, supporting their social, family, and professional integration, and enabling them to contribute actively to Dubai’s growth.

Leadership message

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality and Head of Inclusion and Empowerment of People of Determination, said: “The well-being and happiness of People of Determination are at the forefront of our priorities. We continue to develop inclusive facilities and smart services that enhance their quality of life, ensuring their empowerment and full integration in society, within a framework of equality and equal opportunity.”

He added: “Our participation in AccessAbilities Expo reflects Dubai’s vision of shaping a sustainable, high-quality future where accessible tourism is a lived reality. From world-class beaches and parks designed to international standards, to inclusive attractions that everyone can enjoy, Dubai offers truly exceptional experiences in the best city to live, work, and visit.”

Inclusive beaches

Currently, 90% of Dubai’s public beaches are accessible to People of Determination. Jumeirah Night Beach 2 has been upgraded with tailored facilities for People of Determination and senior citizens. At Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai Municipality implemented the Middle East’s first emergency evacuation system for People of Determination, featuring clear warning lights, evacuation messages, and wide-range speakers for people with visual impairments. A guidance device is also provided to support visitors with hearing and visual impairments across facilities.

Parks and attractions at global standards

Dubai Municipality has adapted its major public parks — including Mushrif National Park, Creek Park, Zabeel Park, Safa Park, Mamzar Beach Park, and the Quranic Park — to international accessibility standards. Features include wheelchair-friendly pathways, Braille signage, adapted play equipment, accessible restrooms, and dedicated parking spaces. Quiet rooms for autistic visitors and staff trained in sign language further enhance inclusivity. Today, 80% of Dubai’s public parks meet global accessibility requirements.

At Dubai Frame, upgrades have created a safe and inclusive experience with dedicated parking, voice-enabled assistance, tactile Braille maps, charging stations for wheelchairs, and accessible restrooms. Upcoming enhancements include sensory rooms, adaptive play areas, and new mobility pathways. Dubai Frame also holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest tactile Braille handrail, measuring 319.11 metres.

Smart accessibility solutions

The “Makani” project introduces an interactive map highlighting accessible facilities city-wide, from designated parking to barrier-free entrances and bus stops. This unified addressing system enhances service efficiency and emergency response. Dubai Municipality is also upgrading its seismic monitoring system with five new stations and a “Dubai Safe” (DB-Safe) app that issues visual and audio alerts in the event of earthquakes. Robots are being used in awareness workshops to teach People of Determination and children about natural hazards.

Community engagement

Through its “Access Ambassadors” programme, Dubai Municipality trains partners and community members to promote accessibility standards and encourage inclusive design in public spaces. The Accessible Recycling Centre — developed in collaboration with the Dubai Community Development Authority and the Dubai Centre for People of Determination — supports waste reduction and circular economy practices. Designed for easy use by People of Determination, it offers drive-through drop-off points and operates 24/7 using solar power and smart sensors.