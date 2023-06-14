Al Hajri: "These training programs are proactive and exceptional initiatives to prepare human competencies with a pioneering and innovative strategic approach that enhances Dubai’s position and its leadership in global competitiveness indicators."

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Municipality has launched a series of training programs in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) to develop the skills and competencies of its young leaders. This comes as part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to enhance the talents of its young leaders and prepare a second line of leadership in accordance with the most recent global administrative trends and leadership methods.

The training programs were launched during a ceremony held at the Municipality’s Talent Development Center, in the presence of H E Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; H E Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, Dr. Raed Awamleh, Dean of MBRSG; and Aisha Al Shamsi, Director of the Executive Education Programs at MBRSG. The event was also attended by the executive and administrative leaders of the Municipality.

Al Hajri said: “Dubai Municipality is investing considerable efforts into strengthening and expanding the capabilities of its human capital by providing its leaders and qualified employees all the opportunities to grow. As part of these efforts, we organize several training programs that help develop skills and capabilities, whether they are leaders or individuals specialized in their own fields, in addition to providing an attractive and sustainable work environment that encourages them to develop and raise their competencies as they are our basic assets, and our most important and valuable resource. This is in line with the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in preparing the future generation of leaders who will steer the country’s development.”

“The significance of such training programs to qualify Dubai Municipality leaders is paramount as they are proactive and exceptional initiatives to equip human competencies and provide them with individual and collective participatory and integrative leadership skills with a pioneering and innovative strategic approach. Such programs also enable them to take charge, lead the future, and face any workplace challenges, by adopting the latest global management trends in leadership. We are launching such programs in collaboration with various renowned local and international educational institutions, in line with our strategy to solidify Dubai’s leading position in various global competitiveness indices across various fields,” Al Hajri added.

H E Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “We are pleased to be part of the training program package launched by Dubai Municipality. It enables us to achieve our strategic goals in empowering future leaders and pushing towards government excellence as well as training administrative and leadership cadres to create a tangible positive impact in various government agencies.”

“This will help us achieve the vision of our wise leadership and is also in line with the directives of the UAE government. It will add more achievements to the country’s exceptional and pioneering march in flexible government work, using innovative methods, and in accordance with international best practices and standards” said Al Marri.

The training programs are designed to help the young leaders at Dubai Municipality advance their leadership abilities and competencies. These include innovation, creativity, excellence in implementation, institutional understanding, effective communication, evoking and transmitting positive energy, leading and inspiring others, supporting and enabling change, in addition to strategic thinking, future foresight, presentation skills, and public speaking. Furthermore, these programs will also emphasize the transition from individual talents of administrative leaders to the creation of a leadership model that is based on participation and collaboration with other leaders in the workplace.

Training Programs

The Municipality, with the support of the MBRSG, will offer training programs in several stages, to qualify leaders. The first phase will focus on preparing and qualifying leaders and developing their skills in the field of leadership and management based on the latest global trends. The second phase will focus on learning local and international strategies and building media appearance skills, while the third aims to elevate leaders to the level of elite leadership. In future, the programs will also provide the opportunity for smart training in cooperation with local and international institutions and universities. Work will be done to develop the skills and capabilities of managers through individual career counseling sessions that will be implemented by certified international specialists in this field.

Institutional training on the main functions of Dubai Municipality

The training programs also includes institutional training on the primary tasks of Dubai Municipality in accordance with a number of institutional focuses and strategic plans, competitive indicators, and important strategic files such as urban planning, monitoring activities related to food, managing the wastewater and irrigation system, sewage networks, sewage plants and treatment, setting policies for the building system and construction in the Emirate, ensuring its implementation, food security, and expanding and developing the green spaces. The themes of these programs will also focus on the concepts of quality and leadership, institutional performance management and operations management system (Balance Score Card), governance, compliance and risk management.

