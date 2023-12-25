Al-Hajri: “Promoting community accountability, minimizing carbon footprint, and firmly establishing recycling and the principles of the green circular economy to enhance the attractiveness and sustainability of Dubai.”

Neutralizing the emission of 102 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere”

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has launched a visionary initiative aimed at collecting and recycling 3 million plastic packaging units, equivalent to an impressive 60 tons of PET plastic, in the emirate. This type of plastic is widely utilized in the packaging of water, soft drinks, juices, and food products due to its durability, transparency, and lightweight properties, as well as its non-toxicity and high productivity in recycling.

The main objective of this initiative is to reinforce community responsibility in the environmental sector, inspiring both individuals and institutions to make eco-friendly choices. It also aims to reduce the consumption of plastic, as well as foster methods and programs that significantly increase the diversion rate of plastic waste from traditional disposal methods. This will further elevate the recycling and circular economy index, contributing to the overall sustainability of Dubai's cleanliness and environment while aligning with national environmental targets.

The initiative will also involve the recycling of plastic bottles, using them to manufacture uniforms for municipal sanitation workers through threads produced from 100 per cent recycled bottles, sponsored by "DGRADE" company., Dubai Municipality is set to become the first municipality in the world to utilize recycled materials to produce valuable products for its employees.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasized that this social initiative highlights the Municipality's unwavering commitment to reducing the impact of waste material, advocating the concept of recycling, and promoting the green circular economy. This aligns with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. Al Hajri further noted that the initiative is in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 commitment and national targets, and the goals outlined in the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041. The approach involves diverting 98 per cent of waste from the landfill path, including 50 per cent recycled.

Carbon Neutralization

Al Hajri said: “The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to promote individual social responsibility levels and actively engage both public and private entities in a focused effort to mitigate plastic harm. Additionally, it seeks to bolster sustainability by diminishing the carbon footprint through offsetting the release of 102 tons of carbon dioxide gas, aligning with its strategic emphasis on comprehensive sanitation and waste management. The initiative aims to boost recycling, treatment, and electricity provision, ultimately enhancing the attractiveness and sustainability of Dubai.”

Effective waste management

The initiative encourages both the government and private sector to promote waste management, and increase the ratio and quality of recycled materials. It will also promote the concepts of sustainability, circular economy, and waste recycling.

Dubai Municipality has initiated various measures in pursuit of these goals, including the distribution of 100 smart plastic packaging containers to government and private educational institutions, as well as governmental, non-governmental, and sports agencies. Additionally, 17 collection centers for recyclable materials have been designated for public use in populated areas. To encourage participation at popular locations, the Municipality has setup 10 specialized plastic packaging containers for beachgoers, as well as installed four smart plastic packaging recovery devices in public facilities such as Dubai Frame, Safari Park, Dubai Municipal Building, and the Municipal Dealers Center in Al Manara.

