Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced the graduation of 30 department managers from the first and second cohorts of the Executive Diploma ‘Leadership Empowerment’, a leadership development programme implemented in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG). The initiative is designed to equip young leaders with advanced leadership capabilities, aligning with global best practices in management and governance.

The graduation ceremony was held at Dubai Frame and attended by H.E. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality; H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRSG and Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; H.E. Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of MBRSG, along with senior executives and administrative leaders from both organisations.

H.E. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, reaffirmed the Municipality’s commitment to developing and training leadership cadres to ensure Dubai remains at the forefront of government innovation and service excellence.

He said: “Developing and training young leadership talent is a priority for Dubai Municipality, ensuring future leaders are equipped with the necessary skills to manage government operations with agility and strategic foresight. Our goal is to prepare outstanding municipal leaders who think innovatively, embrace responsibility, and contribute to Dubai’s status as a pioneering, attractive, and high-quality city. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s leadership and global competitiveness by empowering our workforce with exceptional knowledge and skills.’

H.E. Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, CEO of MBRSG, commended the strategic partnership between Dubai Municipality and MBRSG, highlighting its role in building national leadership capacity and promoting continuous learning and innovation.

He added: “Today, we celebrate the graduation of the first and second cohorts of the Leadership Empowerment Programme in collaboration with Dubai Municipality. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to equipping government leaders with the skills needed to navigate complex challenges, drive innovation, and sustain excellence in governance. Our training programmes focus on fostering a culture of leadership and adaptability, in line with the UAE’s strategic vision for outstanding government performance.”

The Leadership Empowerment Diploma was designed to develop high-impact leadership and management skills, covering key areas such as developing skills in innovation and creativity, excellence in execution, organisational understanding, leading and inspiring others, supporting and enabling change, as well as foreseeing the future. Participants were also trained to build a leadership culture in the workplace by fostering an environment that encourages collaboration, responsibility, and strategic decision-making.

The programme was structured into three phases, each addressing critical aspects of leadership development. The first phase focused on building a strong foundation in leadership and management, equipping participants with the latest global best practices in governance and organisational strategy. The second phase provided exposure to local and international leadership strategies, incorporating training on media engagement and public relations to strengthen leaders’ communication and visibility. The third and final phase aimed to develop elite leadership competencies, allowing participants to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios and undertake high-level strategic projects that prepare them for advanced leadership roles.

The Executive Diploma ‘Leadership Empowerment’ is part of a broader leadership development initiative launched in June 2023 by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with MBRSG. This initiative aims to proactively equip government leaders with a pioneering, strategic, and innovative leadership approach, enabling them to drive transformation, take initiative, and tackle key challenges in the workplace.

By fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusiveness, and foresight, Dubai Municipality continues to invest in strengthening its human capital, ensuring the next generation of leaders are prepared to steer Dubai’s government and municipal sectors towards continued excellence and innovation.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact: