Al Hajri: “We intend to build 55 family parks and recreational facilities at a cost of 93 million dirhams during the upcoming months. This is in line with Dubai Municipality’s strategy to construct public parks and unique recreational facilities that improve the quality of life in the Emirate of Dubai.”

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality has completed the construction of two-family entertainment parks in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts at a total cost of AED 8 million. This comes as part of the fourth phase of its ambitious project to construct several family entertainment parks in residential communities to raise the standard of living in the Emirate of Dubai. The project is one of Dubai Municipality's strategic initiatives established with the goal of creating public parks and distinctive recreational spaces to further enhance the appeal of the Emirate as well as improve well-being and happiness among its citizens.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality commenced on the family squares and recreational facilities project, which aims to build 125 parks, family entertainment squares, and playgrounds in the Emirate of Dubai. This falls in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council, to improve the quality of life for citizens and provide them with the best services possible. As many as 70 facilities were constructed between 2019 and 2021 in citizen housing areas. We further intend to launch 55 additional family parks and squares in the coming months, all of which will be constructed at a cost of AED 93 million. This project is part of the Municipality’s unwavering efforts to build public parks and distinctive recreational facilities that will contribute to raising the standard of living and the bar for luxury in the Emirate.”

“Currently our goal is to establish four family squares, out of which two have been completed in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts. The construction for the remaining two is underway in Al Nahda 1 and Hor Al Anz East, which are scheduled to be completed in the upcoming months.” Al Hajri added.

The new family entertainment squares in the Emirate are focused on creating spaces to host family occasions and events, which include a variety of entertainment and sports activities. We also aim to provide investment spaces, such as kiosks, which will offer attractive investment opportunities for private sector partners and exceptional experiences for visitors. The design of family spaces is in accordance with the Dubai Code for Qualified Environment, providing suitable spaces for people of determination.

