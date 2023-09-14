Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Dubai Municipality has received the Harvard Business Council International Award in the category of Procurement, in recognition of its exceptional performance and adoption of best practices in the procurement realm. The participation file submitted by the Municipality comprehensively covered the contract and procurement management from economic, legal, and technical perspectives.

According to the arbitrator’s report, the Harvard Business Council highlighted the Municipality’s experience as a global example in the field of procurement. The award reflects the Municipality’s efforts and commitment to creating an innovative system that enhances agility, institutional flexibility, compliance standards, and efficacy of governance in a way that fosters excellence in the services offered.

The winning file of the Municipality also included a realistic analysis of internal resources and capabilities, evaluating their maturity level and charting strategies for utilizing them to advance the contracts and procurement system. Additionally, it also put forth a comprehensive framework for its contractual and purchasing procedures in a system that is created to streamline, simplify, and improve operations.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com