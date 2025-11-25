Dubai Municipality and Siemens will collaborate to exchange knowledge and explore advanced technology solutions.

Joint projects will focus on enhancing sustainability, improving facility management efficiency, and optimising energy and resource consumption.

The partnership supports Dubai’s vision of a sustainable, knowledge-powered digital economy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens to enhance the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies across the emirate’s public facilities. The agreement aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and reflects Dubai’s ambition to build a sustainable, knowledge-driven digital economy that harnesses innovation to enhance the efficiency of the city’s infrastructure and public services.

The MoU was signed by Badr Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Helmut von Struve, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Middle East and the UAE. The partnership will strengthen cooperation between the two entities to explore innovative applications of AI and smart technologies in facility operations, improve energy management and digital infrastructure, and optimise urban asset performance. The collaboration supports Dubai Municipality’s strategic efforts to enhance service delivery, reduce environmental impact, optimise resource consumption, and elevate the performance and sustainability of public facilities across the city.

Badr Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to integrating advanced digital solutions and artificial intelligence into the design, management, and operation of Dubai’s public spaces. Siemens’ global expertise in intelligent infrastructure will support us in enhancing the efficiency, sustainability, and long-term performance of these p spaces. Our focus is to ensure that Dubai’s parks, beaches, and public environments continue to offer safe, resilient, and high-quality experiences for all members of the community, in line with the emirate’s vision for a more sustainable and liveable urban environment.”

The MoU establishes a framework for piloting Siemens’ advanced digital solutions across a wide range of public infrastructure. Areas of collaboration include predictive maintenance systems, AI-powered building automation, energy optimisation, and smart analytics platforms to monitor and manage environmental and operational performance in real time.

Dubai Municipality and Siemens will also co-develop technical guidelines and knowledge resources to facilitate the exchange of global best practices in smart infrastructure and AI adoption. These efforts will support the Municipality’s long-term goal of developing public spaces that are more efficient, sustainable, and responsive to community needs.

Helmut von Struve, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Middle East and the UAE, said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Dubai Municipality through this strategic collaboration. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to applying innovative, scalable, and AI-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency and advance sustainability. Together, we aim to optimise resource management, digitalise infrastructure, and accelerate Dubai Municipality’s mission to provide the highest quality of life for all residents. This partnership supports Dubai’s sustainability strategy and the UAE’s wider digital transformation agenda, contributing to a smarter and greener future.”

The partnership underscores Dubai Municipality’s strategic approach to integrating emerging technologies across all sectors under its remit. By leveraging AI and digital systems, the Municipality aims to enhance institutional readiness, elevate service quality, and advance the sustainability of Dubai’s built environment.

This MoU reinforces the Public Facilities Agency’s role as a key enabler of Dubai’s digital transformation and sustainable urban development. It forms part of the Municipality’s ongoing efforts to build smart, people-centric infrastructure that anticipates future needs and strengthens Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most liveable, innovative, and resilient cities.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.