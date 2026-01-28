Model covers around 2,000 buildings and public facilities and more than 246,000 assets across the emirate

Operational efficiency increased by over 15 per cent compared to the previous decentralised model

Advanced technologies deployed, including IoT, predictive maintenance, and real-time digital dashboards

Bader Anwahi: “Integrated facilities management is a strategic transformation in the management of public facilities that enhances operational efficiency and makes them smarter and more sustainable.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced the adoption of an integrated facilities management model, marking a qualitative shift in the management of public assets and facilities across the emirate. The transformation establishes a single, unified framework for facilities services, maintenance, and operations, strengthening efficiency, sustainability, and service quality in line with Dubai’s vision as a leading global city in public asset management.

The new model consolidates all facilities and maintenance operations under one integrated system, replacing the previous decentralised approach. It covers approximately 2,000 buildings and public facilities and more than 246,000 assets, including parks, markets, beaches, service centres, and administrative buildings. Through integrated planning, optimised resource allocation, and smart operational oversight, the model has increased operational efficiency by more than 15 per cent, while enhancing consistency and performance across facilities.

Advanced digital technologies form the backbone of the transformation. The model leverages Internet of Things solutions, predictive maintenance systems, and real-time digital dashboards to support data-driven decision-making and proactive service delivery. These tools enable continuous monitoring of asset performance, early detection of faults, and maintenance scheduling based on actual operational needs, reducing downtime and improving overall service reliability.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The adoption of the integrated facilities management model represents a strategic transformation in the management of public and government facilities. By unifying all services and maintenance operations within a single system, the model enhances operational efficiency, improves sustainability, and strengthens Dubai Municipality’s leadership in public asset management.”

He added: “This transformation reinforces Dubai’s position as a global benchmark in facilities management. Dubai Municipality continues to strengthen infrastructure readiness, improve service quality, and adopt innovative operational models that support sustainability objectives and contribute directly to quality of life.”

The integrated model aligns with Dubai’s green building regulations and sustainability priorities through new contractual frameworks and performance indicators that promote the use of sustainable materials and technologies. It also supports measurable improvements in energy and water efficiency, faster maintenance response times, and higher customer satisfaction levels across public facilities.

By consolidating facilities management into a smart, sustainable, and integrated operational framework, Dubai Municipality is strengthening governance, reducing environmental impact, and elevating the performance and resilience of public assets, ensuring that public facilities continue to meet the evolving needs of residents and visitors in line with Dubai’s future development vision.

