We are committed to realizing the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum by ensuring that citizens, especially people of determination, are provided with all elements to lead a decent life as well as improve their quality of life and make Dubai the best city to live in the world.

The Municipality is focused on meeting all the requirements of people of determination, further elevating their quality of life in line with its strategic initiatives and its community responsibility towards them.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality set a new Guinness World Record for installing the world’s longest Braille handrail in Dubai Frame, one of Dubai’s most renowned attractions which represent artistic icons offering alluring views of both old and modern Dubai within a single frame. By constructing railings of a length of 319 meters and 11 centimeters along the frame, the municipality secured the first record for rehabilitating facilities for people of determination.

The achievement reflects the Municipality’s efforts, values, and plans to design proactive and integrated services, which not only exceed the expectations and happiness of people but also empower people of determination and offer all facilities and take measures to enhance their lives and improve their integration into society. This achievement further reinforces the vision and objectives of Dubai to become a city that is accessible and friendly to people of determination.

In light of the achievement, H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, underscored the Municipality’s commitment to offer all facilities and services for people of determination and elevate their levels of empowerment and inclusion in society, following its initiatives and community responsibility towards them. Furthermore, it is under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure all facilities for a decent life in the country, particularly for people of determination and improving the quality of their lives. The move also aids in realizing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to make Dubai the best city to live in the world.

H.E. Al Hajri also expressed his delight at this achievement, which was added to the vast portfolio of achievements that the emirate has secured. In addition, he pointed out that the Municipality will continue to implement its comprehensive projects and services focused on people of determination, thus contributing to heightening the leadership, attractiveness, and status of Dubai across the globe.

H.E. Al Hajri said: “Since 2019, Dubai Municipality has been developing plans to equip all its buildings and service centers. Over the years, we have completed the construction of 125 buildings following the Dubai Universal Design Code ‘Category of People of Determination’. In addition, the Municipality integrated the seal of the Wosool Service to the building permits and building completion certificates, which monitors the fulfillment of the category-friendly standards, as a main condition for the issuance and certification of licenses.”

Dubai Municipality operates within a plan and accepted standards for the renovation of all its buildings and amenities to meet the requirements of the Dubai Building Code (DBC), one of the greatest worldwide practices to be appropriate for people of determination of the categories.

During this year, the Municipality reinforced its efforts to empower people of determination by offering various services and amenities to them on public beaches in Dubai, including enabling easy and safe access to the beaches, a 73-metre marine swimming platform on Jumeirah Beach 2, and 10 entrances and corridors to facilitate their access to the sea. Furthermore, the Municipality provided 28 beach parking lots, 16 toilets, eight floating chairs for use and swimming at sea, as well as seven beach wheelchairs.

