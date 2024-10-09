Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced that its public beaches have achieved an unprecedented global milestone by becoming a Certified Autism Center (CAC) from the International Board of Certification and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This announcement was made during Dubai Municipality's participation in the AccessAbilities Expo 2024, which aims to empower people of determination and meet their needs for a dignified life.

This achievement, the first of its kind in the region and the world, confirms that Dubai's public beaches are equipped with the facilities and features to make them autism-friendly, supporting the leadership's vision of making Dubai the best city in the world to live in and visit.

This certification reflects Dubai Municipality's dedication to providing comprehensive services and experiences that meet the aspirations of all community members, including individuals with autism. This global achievement emphasises the municipality’s ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and integrated environment for everyone to enjoy Dubai’s public beaches and vital facilities.

Commenting on this achievement, Eng. Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, Director of Public Beaches and Water Canals Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Municipality has always been keen to launch innovative initiatives that meet the aspirations and needs of different segments of society. We are delighted that Dubai Municipality’s public beaches receive the Certified Autism Center certificate, the first of its kind in the region and the world.”

Juma added: “This unprecedented achievement reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to enhancing the city's status as a leading tourist and leisure destination. We will build on the momentum of this achievement by continuing to provide a safe environment and offering residents and visitors the best opportunities to enjoy the unique and exclusive experiences available at the beaches' recreational facilities, all of which adhere to the highest international standards.”

Myron Pincombe, CEO and Board Chairman of the International Council for Accreditation Standards and Continuing Education, stated: “We are excited to work with Dubai Beaches to become the first public beaches in the world to achieve the accreditation as a Certified Autism Center. The leadership team at Dubai Municipalities has played a key role in making sure all public beaches are accessible for everyone. Both residents and visitors can now review all of the accommodations available at the beaches in Dubai on the Accessibility App. The Accessibility App allows visitors to choose the best beach for them based on the level of accommodations offered”

Dubai Municipality was awarded the Certified Autism Center (CAC) certificate in recognition of its pioneering role in providing educational programmes and training workshops targeting its employees, as well as its commitment to adopting world-class standards and a pioneering approach in this field.

The Municipality is keen to consolidate the emirate's position as a leading centre in providing unique and integrated services regarding quality, and this international accreditation confirms the effectiveness of the innovative initiatives and efforts undertaken by the municipality.

This outstanding achievement is part of a series of strategic initiatives adopted by Dubai Municipality to promote inclusivity in its various public facilities, ensuring the comfort and well-being of Dubai beaches’ visitors.

