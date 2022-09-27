Mohammad Al Gergawi: The event supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to best utilize technology and innovation to drive positive change for humanity

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Metaverse Assembly to be launched on Wednesday, 28 September and lasts for two days at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, Dubai. The event supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for technology and innovation to drive positive change for humanity.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) affirmed that the global event aims to help governments, technology companies, and international organizations explore the opportunities, capabilities and applications of the metaverse.

“Dubai Metaverse Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the DFF, represents a leading and innovative model for governments in implementing initiatives and strategies that employ technologies and future innovations, developing digital and legislative infrastructure, and supporting innovative ideas based on the Metaverse,” said Al Gergawi.

"Dubai Metaverse Assembly will contribute to the international efforts aimed at harnessing Metaverse applications. It will help to enhance the readiness of governments, companies and society for the major transformations that we will witness in the coming decades, which will impact how we live and work," added Al Gergawi.

Local and global participation

The two-day event will host more than 300 experts and specialists as well as 40 local and global organizations and technology companies participating in more than 25 sessions and workshops with more than 30 international speakers.

Many international organizations and companies will participate in the assembly, including the World Economic Forum, META, Binance, MasterCard, The Sandbox, Bedu, PwC, Accenture, BCG Digital Ventures, Dubai Blockchain Center, and DeCentraland, among others. The assembly will also witness participations from government entities and local organizations, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre, VARA, Majid Al Futtaim, DAMAC and Dubai Digital, among others, with the aim of evaluating national projects and exchanging experiences on the Metaverse.

The sessions on the first day of the assembly will witness the participation of many UAE ministers and senior officials, including His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem, the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation.

Exceptional Experience for Government Employees

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly offers an exceptional and unique experience to Dubai Government employees where they can attend its sessions and various activities in the new metaverse world.

Diverse topics

Speakers will highlight the most prominent trends associated with designing and building the virtual worlds of the Metaverse worlds, as well as virtual training and education, e-commerce, virtual medical technology, arts, electronic games, organizing events and conferences in the metaverse, and digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

During the first day, insightful sessions will discuss topics such as the economic size of the metaverse opportunity, the future of the new world, opportunities in virtual real estate, metaverse impact on supply chain and enabling people and operations, maximizing the potential of ecosystems on the metaverse, building the responsible metaverse, augmented reality and its impact, and the Dubai Metaverse Strategy.

The second day will discuss several interesting topics including diving into the metaverse by META, the future of nations in the metaverse, the role of governments in virtual worlds, opportunities in aviation, sectors impacted by the metaverse, the UAE metaverse contributors, aging in the metaverse and the building blocks for web 3.0 and the metaverse.

Workshops

The assembly will also feature specialized workshops on various future technological sectors to be held in the Ministry of Possibilities, Coders HQ, Government Accelerators, and Youth Hub at AREA 2071. Those workshops will be organized by several global organizations such as the World Economic Forum Accenture, Emirates Airline, META, The Economist, Asiarath, Outlier Ventures, EVERDOME, VERSE, MasterCard, MetaDecrypt, MetaCon, Crypto Oasis, SiaPartners.

The workshops will discuss topics such as accelerating value creation in the metaverse, aviation in metaverse, road to the metaverse and innovating governance, decoding metaverse, taking the leap from web 2 into the metaverse, brands in the metaverse, metaverse as a game changer, how shopping, banking, and gaming are spearheading the metaverse, immersive learning experiences in the metaverse, and venture capital for the metaverse, among other topics.

Interactive Metaverse Experiences

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly will host activations showing real experiences of the metaverse and latest digital technologies by global specialized organizations such as Microsoft, Meta, MasterCard, Accenture, Bedu, Binance, and Metamall, and others. The activations will host topics such as augmented reality training, future of medicine, building the social gaming metaverse, space tourism, NFTs, and virtual retail and real estates.

