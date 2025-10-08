Simplifies cross-jurisdiction operations to boost competitiveness and investor confidence

Advances goals of Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and aspiration to create the world’s most business-ready city

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), in collaboration with the Dubai Free Zone Council, has launched the Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit, a new framework that enables free zone companies to operate in Dubai’s mainland through a structured permit system. This move eases cross-jurisdiction operations, opening cost-effective, low-risk pathways for businesses to engage in domestic trading and secure government contracts, and fostering growth for small enterprises and multinationals alike.

Introduced under the Dubai Executive Council Decision No. 11 of 2025, the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to modernising regulation, creating a unified investor journey, and advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033, and further consolidate the city’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure. Eligible free zone companies holding a Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) can apply digitally via the Invest in Dubai (IID) platform. The process is fully online, ensuring efficiency for SMEs, startups, and incorporation agents seeking mainland access.

Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), said: “The launch of the Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit is a testament to Dubai’s visionary leadership and its aspiration to create the most seamless and business-ready city in the world. It also reflects the strength of collaboration between government and free zone stakeholders in streamlining Dubai’s investor journey. By simplifying cross-jurisdictional operations, we are enhancing ease of doing business while opening new avenues for growth, from domestic trading to government tenders. This initiative cements Dubai’s position as a benchmark for regulatory innovation and further reinforces its commitment to progressive, business-friendly policies, driving job creation, entrepreneurship, and a competitive edge that attracts investors worldwide – all in line with the D33 Agenda's vision for long-term economic diversification and to build a truly digital-first, globally competitive economy.”

By bridging free zone and mainland operations, the initiative is projected to boost cross-jurisdictional activity by 15-20% in the first year, benefitting over 10,000 active free zone firms and allowing companies to expand into local trading, integrate with domestic supply chains, and unlock access to government tenders and contracts worth billions annually – opportunities that were previously reserved for mainland-licensed entities.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary General at Dubai Free Zones Council, said: “The launch of the Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit for companies licensed in free zones supports the world-class business ecosystem that Dubai offers to the business community, investors, and companies across all sectors. This represents a strategic step that further enhances the emirate’s attractiveness to foreign investment and complements the distinctive advantages provided by Dubai’s free zones, including operational flexibility, competitiveness, and service excellence, in addition to the specialised sectoral environments offered by the various free zones across the emirate.

“This initiative is closely aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, as it will further simplify business operations and open new pathways for companies to benefit from the many opportunities offered by Dubai’s dynamic economy. It will also support their journey of growth and expansion from their bases in the free zones, which have proven their effectiveness as an integrated ecosystem that enables companies to thrive across all stages, from establishment and registration to operational success, economic contribution, and financial efficiency.”

In its initial phase, the framework covers non-regulated activities including technology, consultancy, design, professional services, and trading, with plans to extend to regulated sectors. The Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit is valid for six months at a cost of AED5,000 renewable for the same fee every six months, offering a cost-effective entry point. Free zone companies engaging in mainland activities will be subject to 9% corporate tax on related revenues and must maintain separate financial records in line with Federal Tax Authority (FTA) requirements, promoting transparency and regulatory harmony. Moreover, businesses that avail this permit can use their existing staff in mainland operations, without the need to recruit new ones.

The Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit builds on DET’s wider drive to integrate services and streamline regulation across the emirate, following the successful launch of the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL). By enabling free zone companies to scale with flexibility and confidence, Dubai continues to set new global standards for transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness. It signals to global investment agencies and multinational corporations that Dubai is an international hub for innovation and investment, ready to support scale-up, talent development, and enduring economic dynamism and resilience.

To learn more about the Free Zone Mainland Operating Permit, please visit: https://www.investindubai.gov.ae

